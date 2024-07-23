Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
23.07.2024 11:00:15

Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details

Funding Circle Holdings
1.09 GBP -1.80%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: Notification of Change of Director Details

23-Jul-2024 / 10:00 GMT/BST

23 July 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Notification of Change of Director Details

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), the Company announces that Helen Beck, Independent Non-Executive Director, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Picton Property Income Limited with effect from 1 August 2024.  

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: RDN
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 335958
EQS News ID: 1952183

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1952183&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

