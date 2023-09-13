Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
13.09.2023 13:01:14

Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Funding Circle Holdings
0.41 GBP -3.59%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

13-Sep-2023 / 12:01 GMT/BST

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Funding Circle, the lending platform for small business borrowers, is pleased to announce that Oliver White (CFO) and Morten Singleton (Director, Investor Relations) will provide a live presentation relating to the Funding Circle Half Year 2023 results via Investor Meet Company on 25th Sep 2023 at 12:00pm BST.

 

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

 

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Funding Circle Holdings plc via:

 

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/funding-circle-holdings-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Funding Circle on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

 

ENDS

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle Investor Relations

Morten Singleton (+44 7736 297 929)

ir@fundingcircle.com

 

Funding Circle Media Relations

Abigail Whittaker (+44 7989 876136)

press@fundingcircle.com

 

Joint corporate brokers

Investec: Mark James / Bruce Garrow (+44 20 7597 4000)

Numis: Stephen Westgate / Jamie Loughborough (+44 20 7260 1000)

 

Headland Consultancy

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse (+44 20 3805 4822)

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UKs leading SME lending platform, with a material and growing presence in the US. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. 

Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.

Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.140,000 businesses.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 271266
EQS News ID: 1725467

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

