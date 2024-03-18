|
18.03.2024 13:25:52
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) – Exercise of options
The Company was notified on 16 March 2024 that the following transaction was carried out on 15 March 2024 by Andrew Learoyd, who is a Director in the Company.
Andrew Learoyd exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:
Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|
