Funding Circle Holdings Aktie [Valor: 43565869 / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62]
18.03.2024 13:25:52

Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Funding Circle Holdings
0.49 GBP 0.20%
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

18-March-2024 / 12:25 GMT/BST

          

 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) – Exercise of options

 

The Company was notified on 16 March 2024 that the following transaction was carried out on 15 March 2024 by Andrew Learoyd, who is a Director in the Company.

 

Andrew Learoyd exercised the following options over ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company:

Option Scheme

Number of options exercised

Exercise price per share/ sale price

2011 Share Plan

100,000

0.3172

 

Further details are set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Andrew Learoyd

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Exercise of 100,000 options, retaining a total of 100,000 shares.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.3172

100,000 (acquired)

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

N/A

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

15 March 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 310377
EQS News ID: 1861143

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1861143&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

