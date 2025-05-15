Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

15 May 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

Poll Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.

Resolution Votes for Votes against Total votes cast Votes withheld Number % Number % Number % of ISC 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024 238,142,512 100.00 3,858 0.00 238,146,370 75.94% 23,898 2. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 233,970,779 98.24 4,181,355 1.76 238,152,134 75.94% 18,134 3. To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy) 238,136,993 99.99 14,637 0.01 238,151,630 75.94% 18,638 4. To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company 238,079,916 99.97 65,453 0.03 238,145,369 75.94% 24,899 5. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors 238,103,148 99.98 41,353 0.02 238,144,501 75.94% 25,767 6. To elect Ken Stannard as a Director 233,956,973 98.24 4,193,943 1.76 238,150,916 75.94% 19,352 7. To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director 238,141,261 100.00 11,411 0.00 238,152,672 75.94% 17,596 8. To elect Tony Nicol as a Director 238,042,251 99.95 109,915 0.05 238,152,166 75.94% 18,102 9. To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director 237,107,947 99.56 1,044,221 0.44 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 10. To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director 232,962,849 97.82 5,189,319 2.18 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 11. To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director 230,254,602 96.68 7,897,566 3.32 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 12. To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director 233,774,602 98.16 4,377,566 1.84 238,152,168 75.94% 18,100 13. Political donations 233,280,199 97.97 4,840,175 2.03 238,120,374 75.93% 49,894 14. Directors’ authority to allot shares 186,303,150 78.23 51,849,493 21.77 238,152,643 75.94% 17,625 15. Disapplication of pre-emption rights * 186,305,076 78.23 51,847,340 21.77 238,152,416 75.94% 17,852 16. Disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment* 186,306,165 78.23 51,846,251 21.77 238,152,416 75.94% 17,852 17. Purchase of own shares* 238,122,162 99.99 30,479 0.01 238,152,641 75.94% 17,627 18. Notice of general meeting* 238,090,219 99.97 63,155 0.03 238,153,374 75.94% 16,894

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

On Thursday 15 May 2025, the total number of issued ordinary shares of £0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 313,613,109.

While all resolutions were passed at today's AGM with a clear majority, the Board notes that Resolutions 14, 15, and 16 received 21.77% of votes against. We intend to engage with relevant shareholders in due course to further understand their views. We will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than £14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.