15.05.2025 19:03:35
Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM
|
Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
15 May 2025
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)
Poll Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting
Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll. Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions. The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.
To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.
Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes. A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
On Thursday 15 May 2025, the total number of issued ordinary shares of £0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 313,613,109.
While all resolutions were passed at today's AGM with a clear majority, the Board notes that Resolutions 14, 15, and 16 received 21.77% of votes against. We intend to engage with relevant shareholders in due course to further understand their views. We will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.
For and on behalf of
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Lucy Vernall
Company Secretary
-Ends-
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than £14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.
For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BG0TPX62
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|FCH
|LEI Code:
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|388669
|EQS News ID:
|2138990
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
