17.03.2021 00:11:00

Fund Street Technologies' Subsidiary, One Park Financial, is Certified as a 2020 Top Workplace for the 4th Time

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial, a leading financial services firm that specializes in small business financing, was certified as a Top Workplace for 2020. This company culture award, sponsored by the Sun Sentinel, highlights companies that manage to stay at the top when it comes to generating and implementing innovative strategies in their work environment.

This is the fourth time that this division of Fund Street Technologies has won this award, which means that throughout the years, One Park Financial has gone above and beyond supplying their team members with an ever-increasing demand for employee satisfaction in the workplace.

"Having won this award four years in a row makes me confident about the rich, fun and excellent work environment we've created for our team. They are driven and outstanding individuals that come together to help small business owners nationwide and deserve nothing but the best," says John Lie-Nielsen, CEO of Fund Street Technologies.

In order to qualify as a Top Workplace, work cultures are assessed and benchmarked against those of the world's most successful companies through a third-party survey administered by Energage LLC. This anonymous survey gathers extensive data from employee feedback about different areas such as: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Establishing a continuous conversation with employees so you have a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover, and double the employee engagement levels," says said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage.

About One Park Financial LLC:

One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading provider of financing for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financial's mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. We facilitate the process of acquiring business funding by providing a superior user experience online and a "concierge" approach to customer service.

One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.

About Fund Street Technologies LLC:

Fund Street Technologies LLC "FST" is a technology driven small business financing company. With over 20 years of experience in financing, FST developed in-house systems and joined forces with the best in-class technology partners to develop their three core platforms: Eagle-FST, Skynet-FST, and Apex-FST. Fund Street Technologies is committed to make financing equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. For more information, visit fundstreet.tech.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12861576

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fund-street-technologies-subsidiary-one-park-financial-is-certified-as-a-2020-top-workplace-for-the-4th-time-301248886.html

SOURCE Fund Street Technologies LLC

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

