23.06.2021 18:41:00

Fund Street Technologies Brand Named One of Florida's 'Best Companies To Work For' for the 2nd Time

COCONUT GROVE, Fla., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Park Financial has been ranked in the 'Best Companies To Work For' list once again. 2020 marks the second year that this leading provider of financing for small businesses is distinguished by Florida Trend Magazine.

Florida Trend's 'Best Companies To Work For' is a rigorous annual competition managed by Best Companies Group, an independent research firm. In this competition, honorees are selected after a thorough, two-step process involving an evaluation of the workplace, and a random and confidential survey taken by company employees designed to measure their engagement and satisfaction.

It was after going through this extensive process, that Fund Street Technologies brand received outstanding qualifications and was ranked as one of the top midsized companies in the state.

At One Park Financial, "Grovies" -a nickname used for staffers- combine expertise and technology to help small business owners responsibly and rapidly acquire working capital for growth.

"For a business to succeed you need to have the right strategy, capital but most importantly- the right people. We've taken the time and resources to invest in every one of our Grovies and they are the reason for our success" says John Lie-Nielsen, Fund Street Technologies' CEO Chief Executive Officer.

Providing a rich, fun, and healthy work environment is key for One Park Financial This leading provider of financing for small businesses promotes incentives such as the "Dream Weaver" program, intended to make Grovies dream come true. And hosts diverse company distinctions and events, such as the Founders Award and the Badass Grovie Award.

About Fund Street Technologies LLC:

Fund Street Technologies LLC "FST" is a technology-driven small business financing company. With over a decade of experience in technology and financing, FST developed in-house systems and joined forces with the best in-class technology partners to develop their three core platforms: Eagle-FST, Skynet-FST, and Apex-FST. Fund Street Technologies is committed to making financing equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. For more information, visit fundstreet.tech.

About One Park Financial LLC:

One Park Financial LLC, Fund Street Technologies' subsidiary established in 2010, is a leading provider of financing for small businesses nationwide. Founded by entrepreneurs, One Park Financial's mission is to make working capital easily and equally accessible to all small business owners nationwide. We facilitate the process of acquiring business funding by providing a superior user experience online and a "concierge" approach to customer service.

One Park Financial is headquartered in Miami, Florida with a presence in Houston and Dallas, Texas. For more information, you can visit oneparkfinancial.com.

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12871824

Press release distributed by PRLog

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fund-street-technologies-brand-named-one-of-floridas-best-companies-to-work-for-for-the-2nd-time-301318626.html

SOURCE Fund Street Technologies LLC

