+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
02.10.2019 21:00:00

Fund Finance Partners Launches New U.S. Debt Advisory Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fund Finance Partners (FFP) today announced the launch of their new fund advisory business. FFP co-founders Zac Barnett and Richard Wheelahan bring a combined 35+ years of direct experience in the fund finance space. FFP will improve efficiency and investor returns for fund sponsors by optimizing fund and sponsor debt strategies. 

FFP works with its asset management and fund sponsor clients to obtain the best terms, tighten pricing and expedite the loan closing process. FFP principals have collectively executed 600+ financing arrangements totaling over $150 billion in lender commitments. FFP has garnered mandates from several private equity, credit and real estate investment firms pre-launch.

Zac Barnett is a pioneer in the fund finance space having represented private equity fund sponsors as well as investment banks in connection with some of the largest fund financings ever consummated. Previously, he was the Global Head of Mayer Brown's Fund Finance practice and Co-Head of their Global Lending practice. His work has been cited in numerous prominent publications, from the Los Angeles Times to PE HUB to Bloomberg. Zac also co-founded the Annual Subscription and Fund Finance Symposium, now administered by the Fund Finance Association with annual events in New York, Miami, London and Hong Kong.

Richard Wheelahan, in addition to co-founding FFP, is the general counsel, chief compliance officer and a director of Capitala Group, a $3 billion fund sponsor investing debt and equity in lower middle market companies. Richard has executed numerous capital markets initiatives on behalf of Capitala Group's investment vehicles and has overseen fund formation activity for nearly 10 years, developing comingled funds, SMA concepts, a NASDAQ listed BDC, and joint ventures. Richard has overseen the implementation of numerous fund finance products, including but not limited to subscription lines, NAV facilities, hybrids, total return swaps and manager lines of credit.

Further information about Fund Finance Partners is available at https://fundfinancepartners.com, and the partners are available for comment and interviews.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fund-finance-partners-launches-new-us-debt-advisory-business-300929698.html

SOURCE Fund Finance Partners

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:30
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
11:26
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
09:25
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Fahrzeuge: Ende des kostenlosen Internetzugangs?
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
ams-Aktie gewinnt, OSRAM-Aktie im Minush: Keine Verlängerung der Angebotsfrist für OSRAM-Aktionäre
Enorme Lebensdauer: Wann kommt Teslas Million-Meilen-Batterie?
Wall Street fällt deutlich -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
SMI mit herben Abschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- US-Börsen letztlich tiefrot -- Nikkei schliesst mit positiven Vorzeichen
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Streamingdienst unter Druck - Credit Suisse senkt Ausblick für Netflix
Airopack-Aktie schiesst hoch: Airopack im Halbjahr mit positivem Reinergebnis - Dekotierung per 1. November

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street fällt deutlich -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX schliesst unter 12'000er Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch kräftige Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel unter die Marke von 12'000 Punkten. Konjunktursorgen drücken die US-Börsen erneut ins Minus. In Japan und Hongkong ging es am Mittwoch abwärts, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB