21.01.2026 23:04:15
Fulton Financial Corp. Q4 Income Advances
(RTTNews) - Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $96.40 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $66.05 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.
The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $266.04 million from $253.65 million last year.
Fulton Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $96.40 Mln. vs. $66.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $266.04 Mln vs. $253.65 Mln last year.