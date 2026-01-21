Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’157 -0.1%  SPI 18’206 0.0%  Dow 49’077 1.2%  DAX 24’561 -0.6%  Euro 0.9301 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’883 -0.2%  Gold 4’831 1.4%  Bitcoin 71’493 2.5%  Dollar 0.7959 0.8%  Öl 65.3 2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
Deutsche Börse will Allfunds kaufen - Aktie kaum bewegt
VW-Aktie steigt kräftig: Cashflow- und Liquiditätsprognosen deutlich übertroffen
Netflix-Aktie nach starker Ergebnisverbesserung trotzdem klar schwächer
China-Reise von Huang: Belebt NVIDIA den KI-Chip-Markt? - Aktie im Fokus
Suche...
eToro entdecken

Fulton Financial Aktie 932114 / US3602711000

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.01.2026 23:04:15

Fulton Financial Corp. Q4 Income Advances

Fulton Financial
16.10 CHF 3.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $96.40 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $66.05 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $266.04 million from $253.65 million last year.

Fulton Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $96.40 Mln. vs. $66.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $266.04 Mln vs. $253.65 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Fulton Financial Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?