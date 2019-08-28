Fully upgraded -- CCE 2020 builds up the momentum

SHANGHAI, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo Clean for Commercial Properties and Hotels 2019 (CCE 2019) was concluded with a massive success on 29thApril 2019, over 400 well-known brands from 87 countries and regions showed the professional audiences a festival in clean, property management and indoor environment purification fields with the latest technologies and inventions. As a vital part of Hotel Plus series exhibitions operated by UBM Sinoexpo Informa Markets, CCE provides a wide range of cleaning solutions in commercial spaces.

On the 20th session of CCE in 2019, apart from the brands that always attend to the show, quite numbers of new enterprises participated in the exhibition as well, their latest generations of products were eye-opening. Among all these exhibitors, Hako, Diversey, Rubbermaid, Bennett were the pioneers to show their newest items. Besides, the applications of unmanned technology also highlighted the exhibition centre. Gaussian Robotics, which was first appeared at CCE in 2014 with their first generation of clean robot, has launched its unmanned sanitation car this time. Shenzhen Eva Robot Technology CO.,LTD, a manufacture from China, displayed the distinctive indoor clean robot and won the flashlight of the visitors thanks to its smart and lively styling.

CCE was first launched in 2002 and was built up with the starting of China Cleaning Industry. Through 20 years of efforts, it had fixed its position and fame in China or even Asia cleaning industry, it has also won the reputation of a fairly popular annual fiesta as its large number of exhibitors and visitors, high levels of exhibits and fantastic events concurrent with the exhibition.

Nowadays, high-precision unmanned technology is gradually infiltrating into the traditional cleaning industry and bringing a new direction to the development of the industry. After marketing investigation, CCE made strategic adjustments on the categories of exhibits. In 2020, CCE will return with fully upgraded categories: cleaning, property management, indoor environment and clean reforming in the toilet. There are totally ten modules under CCE named Cleaning equipment and technology, Environmental Sanitation System and Small & Medium-sized Sweeper, High pressure cleaning, Air Purification, "Space Five" (Reforming in the toilet), Building Facility and Property Management, Stone Care, Non-woven Fabrics & Consumable, Personnel Protective Equipment and Operation & Maintenance Of Air Conditioning. The ten modules covered the cleaning chains in commercial spaces.

On CCE2020, a new exhibiting area titled "Space Five" will be launched to display the latest technologies, products and solutions in toilet reforming area from home and abroad. Tissue saving systems, water saving systems, air odor cleaning series, fragrance series, cloud platform for intelligent sanitary cleaning environment, etc., will be showed there. The newly developed module will well-fit the theme of cleaning in commercial space as well and will display the energy saving system, equipment and management systems.

CCE2020 is fully launched. So far, over 100 exhibitors have signed the contracts with CCE and is ready to begin their new adventures on the exhibition of next year. CCE2020 aims to build up the momentum of clean industry as it always did and is here sincerely sending out the invitations of joining the show.

Exhibition information:

Expo Clean for Commercial Properties and Hotels 2020

Date: 27-29 April, 2020

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Centre



Getting access to more about the CCE information, please visit our website: http://www.chinacleanexpo.com/en-us/Home

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190828/2563723-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190828/2563723-1-b

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190828/2563723-1-c

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190828/2563723-1-d

SOURCE UBM Sinoexpo