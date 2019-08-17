Fully Accountable Inc 5000 Press Release

FAIRLAWN, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of

America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 148 Percent

Inc. magazine today revealed that Fully Accountable is No. 2626 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor for our company to have received this award. We never could have got here without our wonderful team. We are so thankful for our clients and to be able to help so many great companies." -Vinnie Fisher, CEO

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Fully Accountable is an outsourced accounting and finance firm for small and medium-sized eCommerce and digitally based businesses. Our mission is to help business owners and manage cash flow and double the profit margin of their clients. We provide our clients with clear, concise, and easy to understand reports with answers on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

We remain dedicated to our core values of caring, competent, and committed through our services to all our clients.

