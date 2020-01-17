Fullstack Academy Partners with Louisiana State University to Offer Cybersecurity and Web Development Certificates

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullstack Academy , one of the longest-running and most successful coding bootcamps in the country, has partnered with Louisiana State University (LSU) to offer Cybersecurity and Web Development certificates through the university's Digital and Continuing Education division. Through this relationship, students will be able to complete coursework in either Cybersecurity or Web Development training.

A recent review of open positions in Louisiana found more than 5,600 open technology jobs plus a further 2,400 open cybersecurity roles. The partnership between Fullstack Academy and LSU is the first of its kind in the state – providing significant workforce building programs, designed to prepare students for cybersecurity and web development jobs.

"We are redefining what it means to provide accessible and affordable learning options in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields, driving economic opportunity and stability," said Sasha Thackberry, Vice President of LSU Digital and Continuing Education. "Cybersecurity and web development are growing rapidly, and these programs are part of the new wave of technology courses being offered at LSU."

"We are thrilled to partner with Louisiana State University," said David Yang, Fullstack Academy co-founder. "This program will enable Louisiana companies to hire Louisiana talent with cutting-edge skills, as opposed to outsourcing their IT needs."

Upon completing the part-time, 6 month program, graduates will receive a certificate from Fullstack Academy and Louisiana State University in their selected program. There are also plans to offer full-time programs, where course material will be covered in 14 weeks.

If you are interested in learning more about LSU Bootcamps, fill out this form to be notified of future information and dates.

About LSU Digital & Continuing Education

LSU Digital & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of nontraditional learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. Programs are designed with the student in mind whether through LSU Online, on-campus or on-site. LSU Online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. LSU Online delivers high-quality learning experiences for individuals to earn the credentials they need for professional, financial and personal growth. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Students can expect world-class customer service through personal, concierge-style learner support. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.

LSU is the flagship institution of Louisiana and is one of only 22 prestigious universities nationwide holding land-grant, sea-grant and space-grant status. LSU's roots run deep, shaping contributions to the state, the nation and the world for nearly 160 years.

About Fullstack Academy

Fullstack Academy opened in 2013, after co-founders David Yang and Nimit Maru opted to devote themselves full-time to building a coding school. Since then, they've expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first all-women coding bootcamp in the nation to offer deferred tuition. Fullstack Academy and Grace Hopper Program graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless start-ups. More details can be found at https://www.fullstackacademy.com or at https://www.gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy was acquired by Zovio in 2019.

Contact: Alanna Vitucci

alanna.vitucci@zovio.com

858 668 2586 x11636

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fullstack-academy-partners-with-louisiana-state-university-to-offer-cybersecurity-and-web-development-certificates-300988699.html

SOURCE Fullstack Academy