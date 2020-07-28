Fullstack Academy Brings Coding and Cybersecurity Training to the Bay Area by Partnering with Cal State East Bay

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for coding and cybersecurity professionals in Northern California and surrounding regions continues to build, Fullstack Academy announced today it has partnered with Cal State East Bay to offer accelerated training that qualifies beginners for high-paying, in-demand tech jobs.

The partnership comes as LinkedIn's 2020 Emerging Jobs Report stated that fullstack developer and cybersecurity positions have grown more than 30% in the past year, with West Coast-based tech giants such as Amazon, Apple and Google adding more of these positions. Furthermore, the San Francisco area has more than 25,000 open jobs in software development and another 17,000 available in cybersecurity.

Designed for early career or experienced professionals, the Cal State East Bay Tech Bootcamps will offer two courses, one with a focus on coding and another on cybersecurity. Graduates qualify for positions such as software developer, software engineer, cybersecurity specialist, network security engineer and vulnerability analyst.

The Cal State East Bay Coding Bootcamp will teach fullstack JavaScript, giving students a foundation in both front- and back-end web development and the crucial programming skills needed for in-demand coding jobs.

The Cal State East Bay Cyber Bootcamp will teach students how to monitor and secure systems, networks and applications, as well as deploy offensive and defensive tactics needed to appropriately respond to cyber breaches.

"Cal State East Bay has long maintained an exceptional reputation for preparing its graduates to be career-ready and highly marketable," said Nimit Maru, Fullstack Academy co-founder and co-CEO. "When looking for a partner in this growing region, we were especially compelled by the university's high ranking for student mobility and diversity, perfectly aligning with our mission to transform economies and communities through tech training."

Beyond California, Fullstack Academy has successfully implemented these programs at its own campuses in New York City and Chicago, as well as with other academic institutions across the country. Among Fullstack graduates, 79% surveyed say they've been employed in a job requiring the skills learned at bootcamp, with an average salary increase of 49%.

According to Glassdoor.com, the average salary for entry-level software positions in San Francisco exceeds $91,000, which is 23% above the national average. Additionally, an entry-level cybersecurity analyst in the area earns more than $80,000, approximately 35% above the cybersecurity national average. The future job market is promising as well, as CompTIA, an IT trade association, projects the area will experience a 13% increase in available IT jobs by 2024, with software developers and cybersecurity professionals among those in highest demand.

"Most tech bootcamps in the Bay Area are only in San Francisco, posing possible limitations for students who may work and live in the East Bay and can't travel into the city to study," said Dr. Kate White, Cal State East Bay's Director of Continuing Education. "With classes taking place at the nearby Oakland Center, just a block from BART, the program will be easily accessible to anyone in the Bay Area. By partnering with a company like Fullstack Academy, we can leverage our existing educational infrastructure to help those interested in coding and cybersecurity enter the growing and sustainable industry."

The program, which does not require Cal State East Bay enrollment, will begin in 2021. Individuals can complete an interest form to be notified when applications open.

About Fullstack Academy

Before Fullstack Academy came to life in 2012, co-founders and co-CEOs David Yang and Nimit Maru worked as software engineers and engineering leaders at startups and large and mid-size companies. Over time, they realized that providing a high-quality, immersive coding education at an accelerated pace was not only impactful but also scalable. Fullstack Academy was founded with the idea that coding and software development have the power to positively influence communities and economies. Since then, Fullstack has expanded to Chicago and established the Grace Hopper Program, the first coding bootcamp in NYC to offer deferred tuition and an inclusive and supportive community for women+-identifying applicants. A fast-growing company, Fullstack has developed partnerships with leading universities around the country and has added cybersecurity to its list of specialty bootcamp offerings. Graduates have gone on to work at Google, Facebook, Amazon, various Fortune 100 firms, and countless startups. More details can be found at fullstackacademy.com or at gracehopper.com . Fullstack Academy is part of the Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) network.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher- education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and Learn@Forbes, leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit zovio.com .

