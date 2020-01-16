+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
16.01.2020 18:05:00

Fullpower Announces Issuance of 10th Sleep Monitoring Technology Patent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullpower® Technologies, "The sleep technology company," today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,485,474 for a "Sleep Monitoring System." The patent covers intelligent sleep and alarm scheduling systems.

"This is an exciting innovation eligible for a U.S. patent," said Philippe Kahn, CEO of Fullpower. "This patent reflects our strategy to broaden and diversify our intellectual property portfolio to obtain protection for the many applications of our AI-powered sleep technology platform. In this case, we believe our technology offers a novel and superior option for non-invasive sleep monitoring system that delivers PSG-level accuracy."

The sleep ecosystem worldwide is a $4.3 billion market that's growing 7.2% a year, according to a recent Marketdata U.S. sleep market report. 

About Fullpower Technologies Inc.
Fullpower Technologies designs, develops and operates a complete platform for hybrid Edge/Cloud AI, algorithms, big data, predictive analytics, together with end-to-end engineering services. The Company's platform is backed by a patent portfolio of 125+ patents. The Company's key areas of expertise are non-invasive PSG-level sleep technology as well as general activity quantification. The Company's markets are in Medical, SmartHome and Wearable Solutions. For more information, visit http://www.fullpower.com. Please contact: BusDev@fullpower.com #AI #sleep

Fullpower and Sleeptracker are trademarks of Fullpower Technologies, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact:
Gary Bird
FortyThree PR (for Fullpower)
Fullpower@43pr.com
831.401.3175

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fullpower-announces-issuance-of-10th-sleep-monitoring-technology-patent-300988380.html

SOURCE Fullpower Technologies Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Rohstoffe: Keine Euphorie nach Handelsabkommen
13:00
Nach dem Deal ist vor dem Deal | BX Swiss TV
09:49
Weekly-Hits: USA & Schweizer Bio- und Medtech
09:05
Vontobel: 100% upside Partizipation und fixer Coupon
08:18
Gedämpfte Freude über Handelsabkommen
15.01.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
13.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Kreditverbriefungen
15.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Europäische Gewerbeimmobilien
14.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Asiatische Aktien
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des November-Siegers in Risikoklasse 2 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Bis 2025 könnte der Goldpreis bei dieser Höchstmarke stehen
Euro erholt sich etwas zum Dollar - Stabilisiert sich zum Franken
Experte: Erste negative Anzeichen könnten Ende der Aktien-Rally bedeuten
Geberit-Aktie bricht ein: Geberit erwirtschaftet minimales Plus
Varta kündigt Millioneninvestition an - Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk
Swissquote-Aktie im Plus: Swissquote übertrifft Wachstumsprognosen in 2019
Dow nach neuem Rekord mit Gewinnen -- SMI letztlich etwas fester -- DAX beendet den Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Franken steigt zum Euro zeitweise auf Hoch seit 2017 - Euro zum Dollar tiefer
Bitcoin steigt auf höchsten Stand seit November
China und USA besiegeln erstes Handelsabkommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet den Handel im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag letztlich freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich auf Richtungssuche. Die Wall Street profitiert am Donnerstag vom Abschluss des Handelsabkommens. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;