Fullerton Markets' ASEAN Tour Makes Its Philippines Debut

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fullerton Markets is heading to Manila as part of its ASEAN Tour 2019, with the series making a stop in the Philippines for the very first time. Taking place 9 November 2019 at Edsa Shangri-La, Manila in Mandaluyong City, the summit will offer participants powerful strategies for trading success, exclusive updates on market news and economic trends, as well as tips to grow and protect their wealth. The event expects to gather at least 300 attendees.

Headlining the summit are Fullerton Markets' CEO Mario Singh, Head of Research and Education Wayne Ko, and Chief Strategist Jimmy Zhu. A globally recognised financial expert and best-selling author, Mario will give insights into making astute investments, including sharing ways to effectively spot a major crash so that traders can best position themselves to cash in on slowing markets.

Said Mario: "We're excited to finally bring our summit to the Philippines, where there exists a steadily growing trader community that is ready to take their trading skills and knowledge to the next level. This event presents the opportunity to leverage industry insights, the latest economic updates and trading strategies that have helped so many others, and empower participants to make smarter, more profitable decisions in the financial markets."

Jimmy Zhu, who has appeared in various international media including CGTN, Channel NewsAsia and Bloomberg, will give an overview of local, regional and global economies and highlight top currency trades to take in the months ahead. Wayne Ko is set to introduce techniques for successful copy trading, major pitfalls to avoid and how to identify profitable traders to copy to start building passive income.

The event will be conducted in English. For event and registration details, visit https://bit.ly/2OCa2s4 or contact Nicaela Japson at +63 998 923 5325 or nherrica.japson@fullertonmarkets.com.

About Fullerton Markets International Limited

Fullerton Markets is an award-winning broker recognised for being a disruptive force in the trading industry. Committed to delivering unparalleled safety of funds, lightning-speed execution and a reliable system of wealth creation, it offers its global clients direct access to the world's largest financial market and promises price stability at competitive rates through its tier-one liquidity providers. Equipping clients with the necessary tools and knowledge, Fullerton Markets empowers traders to effectively compete in the markets.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191016/2612684-1

SOURCE Fullerton Markets