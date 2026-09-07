Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie 3192856 / GB00B1YPC344
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07.09.2026 18:42:33
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company” or “Fuller’s”)
Transaction in own shares
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the “Programme”) between 31 August 2026 – 4 September 2026.
The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.
Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,996,275 “A” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,086,240. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
7 September 2026
SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES
---End---
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|POS
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|442399
|EQS News ID:
|2395216
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)
|
18:42
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
|
01.09.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
|
01.09.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares (EQS Group)
|
21.08.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
|
14.08.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
|
10.08.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
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