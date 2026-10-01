Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’615 -1.6%  SPI 19’327 -1.5%  Dow 50’583 -0.6%  DAX 24’987 -0.8%  Euro 0.9360 -1.1%  EStoxx50 6’189 -1.3%  Gold 4’158 0.0%  Bitcoin 69’809 0.0%  Dollar 0.8310 -0.5%  Öl 101.1 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
TotalEnergies: Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf
Mega-Fusion voraus? Warum Dan Ives die Aktien von SpaceX und Tesla vereint sieht
Paramount-Aktie gibt ab: Konzern holt Mattel-Chef in die Führungsspitze
ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
Constellation Energy-Aktie profitiert von langfristigem Amazon-Vertrag - Chance für Anleger?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie 3192856 / GB00B1YPC344

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

01.10.2026 16:50:43

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

Fuller Smith & Turne a
8.40 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

01-Oct-2026 / 15:50 GMT/BST

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“Fuller’s” or “the Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares

 

The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.

 

As at 30 September 2026, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 12,965,837 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,152,588 “A” Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 “B” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.

 

Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 30 September 2026 was 30,929,927. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Enquiries:

 

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

 

1 October 2026


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B1YPC344
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: FSTA
LEI Code: 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
Sequence No.: 445199
EQS News ID: 2409150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

Inside Trading & Investment

16:47 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
15:55 Logo WHS Trading-Bot – die KI-Challenge: Bauen Sie Ihren eigenen Handels-Bot mit KI
15:00 El Niño und Rohstoffe: Wenn das Wetter die Märkte bewegt
14:45 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf COSMO N.V.
14:37 SMI verliert Kontakt nach oben
09:32 Marktüberblick: CTS Eventim unter Druck, Nikkei haussiert, Micron erfreut
28.09.26 KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’337.66 19.76 SWB2VU
Short 14’635.91 13.83 S1B74U
Short 15’163.03 8.98 SDBWJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’615.34 01.10.2026 16:48:43
Long 13’178.32 19.08 SYBDXU
Long 12’913.74 13.97 SJYBLU
Long 12’352.25 8.98 STABXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Micron Technology Aktie News: Micron Technology verteuert sich am Abend
UBS-Aktie leichter: Investor Artisan Partners fordert Bank-Wegzug aus der Schweiz
Führungswechsel bei Rieter - Lippuner wird neuer CEO - Aktie im Plus
Partners Group-Aktie springt an: EU-Kommission genehmigt Übernahme von AVK
Micron Technology Profit Climbs In Q4
Santhera-Aktie steigt: Umsatz mehr als verdoppelt – Verlust deutlich reduziert
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot verzeichnet am Vormittag kaum Ausschläge
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2026: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2026: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.