Fuller Smith & Turne a Aktie 3192856 / GB00B1YPC344
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01.10.2026 16:50:43
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares
|
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“Fuller’s” or “the Company”)
Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares
The following notification is made in accordance with the UK Financial Conduct Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1.
As at 30 September 2026, the Company’s issued share capital consisted of 34,082,515 “A” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, 89,052,625 “B” Ordinary Shares of 4 pence each, and 12,965,837 “C” Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each, each carrying one vote. Of this total, 3,152,588 “A” Ordinary Shares and 4,327,915 “B” Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) as at 30 September 2026 was 30,929,927. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller’s, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Enquiries:
Rachel Spencer
Company Secretary
020 8996 2073
1 October 2026
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B1YPC344
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|FSTA
|LEI Code:
|213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76
|Sequence No.:
|445199
|EQS News ID:
|2409150
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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Nachrichten zu Fuller Smith & Turner PLC (A)
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16:50
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Total Voting Rights and Treasury Shares (EQS Group)
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28.09.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
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22.09.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
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|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
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11.09.26
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08.09.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Fuller’s acquires 10 outstanding pubs (EQS Group)
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07.09.26
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01.09.26
|Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares (EQS Group)
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