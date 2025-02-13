Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
VAT Aktie
13.02.2025 22:30:02

Full-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast

VAT
352.59 CHF 2.47%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Full-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Meeting, Conference Call and Webcast

13.02.2025 / 22:30 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Full-Year 2024 Results Media and Investor Conference as well as Conference Call/Webcast.

Our CEO Urs Gantner, and CFO Fabian Chiozza, will report on the detailed full-year 2024 results and give you an outlook for 2025. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session, followed by an opportunity to catch-up over a standing lunch.

Date:               Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Time:               11:00 a.m. CET

Location:        Zunfthaus zur Waag, Münsterhof 8, 8001 Zurich

This in-person event can also be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentation and the Q&A session will be held in English.

For both, the in-person attendance or the webcast, please pre-register by using the following link and select your preference in the pull-down menu “Attendance”:

RegistrATION LINK

Those attending the event by phone are asked to pre-register by using the following link:

LINK FOR PARTICIPATION VIA PHONE

In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)

+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)

VAT will publish its 2024 Annual Report and a Media Release at 6:30 a.m. CET on March 4, 2025 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available on the VAT Group website at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Investor Relations, VAT


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2086207

 
End of News EQS News Service

2086207  13.02.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086207&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

