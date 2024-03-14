Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’710 -0.7%  SPI 15’373 -0.1%  Dow 38’912 -0.3%  DAX 17’942 -0.1%  Euro 1 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’993.1200 -0.2%  Gold 2’162 -0.6%  Bitcoin 62’179 -3.2%  Dollar 1 0.6%  Öl 85.6100 2.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204On113454047Swiss Life1485278Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539NVIDIA994529Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Top News
Nach Eklat in Telefonkonferenz: Wie Swatch-CEO Nick Hayek die Anleger vergrault
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Bitcoin auf All-Time-High - Quantencomputing besser als KI?
Europäische Krypto-Euphorie: VanEck prognostiziert wachsendes Interesse
Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Euroapi Aktie [Valor: 118447738 / ISIN: FR0014008VX5]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2024 18:55:26

Full-year 2024 guidance suspended due to the temporary pause of API production at the Brindisi site in Italy

finanzen.net zero Euroapi-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Euroapi
3.16 EUR -1.59%
Kaufen Verkaufen
  

          Press Release
   

 

Paris – March 14th, 2024 Euroapi today announces that its Italian subsidiary, EUROAPI Italy S.R.L., is suspending the production of all APIs1 in Brindisi. Following an internal audit, quality control deficiencies due to potential local misconduct have been identified and are being further investigated. Production will remain suspended until further notice. The relevant health authorities have been informed. The company has initiated a forensic audit and will inform its customers.

The Brindisi site produces 11 APIs and intermediates, mostly anti-infectives (including spiramycin, rifaximin, rifampicin and teicoplanin). In 2023, sales related to the Brindisi site amounted to 63 million euros, of which 43% related to Sanofi. The value of Brindisi non-current assets has been fully impaired in 2023 Consolidated Accounts. This situation is expected to impact the Group's operational and financial performance. Consequently, the full-year 2024 guidance is suspended. A revised full-year 2024 outlook will be provided in Q2 2024, along with the planned communication on the implementation and the financing of the FOCUS-27 project announced on February 28th, 2024.

Conference call today at 07:45 PM CET

EUROAPI management will hold a live audio webcast today at 07:45 PM CET (https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/euroapi-eng/20240314_1/). To participate in the Q&A session, please dial in the following numbers:

  • France: +33 (0) 1 70 37 71 66
  • UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
  • US: +1 786 697 3501

Media Relations contact:
Laurence Bollack
Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19
mr@euroapi.com

 

 

 

 		Investor Relations contact:
Sophie Palliez-Capian
Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51
Sophie.palliez@euroapi.com

 

Camile Ricotier
Tel : +33 (0)6 43 29 93 79
Camille.ricotier@euroapi.com

Financial Calendar

  • March 26th, 2024: Publication of the 2023 Universal Registration Document
  • May 22nd, 2024: Annual Shareholder General Meeting
  • Q2 2024: Further information on FOCUS-27 project
  • July 31st, 2024 (before market opening): H1 2024 Results

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers’ and patients’ needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.
Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,450 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at www.euroapi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-looking statements
Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group’s current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "expects”, "anticipates”, "believes”, "intends”, "estimates”, "plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including social risks, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3 "Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 14, 2023, under number R.23-009 and the Amendment to Universal Registration Document approved by the AMF on April 25, 2023 under number R.23-015 (which are both available at www.euroapi.com). These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.”

1 API : Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Euroapi

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividendenaktien | BX Swiss TV

Dividenden- Aristokraten oder Dividenden- Könige – welche Unternehmen haben das erreicht?
Und was heisst es eigentlich eine Aristokrat oder Dividendenkönig zu sein – wann erreicht ein Unternehmen diesen Status?

Im heutigen Interview mit Tim Schäfer schauen wir uns genau diese Aktien an. Welche Unternehmen verdienen es diesen Title zu tragen?
Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia ) diskutiert mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) ausserdem, wann Aktien spannend für ihn sind in Bezug auf Geld- oder Sachdividende. Und ….. es bleibt spannend bis zum Schluss …. – was macht Tim mit den Cash-Dividenden – Reinvestieren oder anderweitig anlegen?

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:28 Julius Bär: 10.70% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
09:42 SMI setzt Gewinnserie fort
09:39 UBS KeyInvest: Dividenden – Ertragreiche Strategie/Microsoft – Auf Wolke 7
09:22 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison setzt Akzente
08:00 Dividendentitel – welche Aktien sind interessant?
13.03.24 Börse Aktuell – Willkommen 18.000-Punkte-Marke
13.03.24 Can We Get a Repeat of Record-Setting U.S. Energy Exports in 2024?
12.03.24 Flughafen Zürich wieder im Aufwind?
12.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, Swiss Re, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’163.17 19.84 13SSMU
Short 12’415.99 13.85 SSZM2U
Short 12’904.19 8.73 OGSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’710.27 14.03.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’300.00 19.27
Long 10’948.91 13.53 SSRM9U
Long 10’540.00 8.77
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Euroapi 3.16 -1.59% Euroapi

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Krypto-Wahn 2024: Neue Coins fluten den Markt - welche haben Potenzial?
Riesiger Verlust: Meyer Burger schreibt tiefrote Zahlen - Meyer Burger-Valoren fallen zweistellig
Swiss Life steigert den Gewinn und bezahlt mehr Dividende - Swiss Life-Aktie wird dennoch abgestraft
VW-Aktie von China-Sorgen belastet: Volkswagen im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr mit Plus bei Umsatz und operativem Gewinn
Tom Lee erwartet Bitcoin-Kurssteigerung auf 150'000 US-Dollar bis zum Jahresende
Galderma treibt Börsengang voran
Stadler Rail macht nach Rückschlag wieder mehr Gewinn im 2023 - Aktie dennoch im Minus
Geberit-Aktie knickt dennoch ein: Geberit steigert 2023 operativen Gewinn leicht und erhöht Dividende
Rheinmetall-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Rheinmetall steigert Gewinn kräftig
Statt Super Micro Computer-Aktie - Bei diesen vier KI-Aktien sieht Jim Cramer grösseres Potential

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit