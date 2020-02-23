23.02.2020 00:08:00

Full VIA Rail Services to Resume Between Ottawa- Montréal-Québec City on Monday

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) will resume full services between Québec City – Montréal – Ottawa beginning Monday morning, February 24.

Furthermore, trains 26 and 28 from Ottawa to Québec City will resume service on Sunday, February 23.

VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations to update them on the latest developments. All other passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information.

As we continue to monitor the evolution of events across the country, the situation remains the same regarding other VIA Rail services.

Please find below a summary of routes in service, including as of Monday:

 

Overview of service resumptions*

 

Route

Service

Toronto- London-Windsor

In full service

Toronto-Sarnia

In full service

Toronto-Niagara Falls

In full service

Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa

Weekdays

Full service

(starting date planned

Monday, February 24)

Ottawa-Montréal-Québec City

Weekends

Trains 26 and 28

(Sunday, February 23)

Montréal-Ottawa

weekends

In full service

(since Saturday, February 22)

*This information is subject to change without notice.

 

Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

As of February 22, 723 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than        127 000 passengers have been affected.

Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.

Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.

Overview of service cancellations*

 

Route

Service

Cancelled until (inclusively) :

Montréal-Québec City

Cancelled

Saturday, February 22

Toronto-Ottawa

Cancelled

Wednesday, February 26

Toronto-Montréal

Cancelled

Wednesday, February 26

Senneterre-Jonquière

Cancelled

Wednesday, February 26

The Ocean

Cancelled

Wednesday, February 26

Winnipeg-The Pas

Cancelled

Saturday, February 29

Prince Rupert- Prince George-Jasper

Cancelled

Saturday, February 29

The Canadian

Cancelled

Saturday, February 29

*This information is subject to change without notice.

 

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all parties involved to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail
As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail
Twitter @VIA_rail
Facebook viarailcanada
Instagram @viarailcanada
VIA: The Blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

21.02.20
Virussorgen sind zurück an den Rohstoffmärkten
21.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere "Singles" noch bis heute Abend in Zeichnung
21.02.20
SMI mit erstem Dämpfer
21.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtsdynamik verschärft sich / Adecco – Vor neuer Abwärtswelle?
20.02.20
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV
20.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Banco Santander SA, Kering SA, ASML Holding NV
19.02.20
Dividend Futures Imply Slow Growth in 2020s
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.02.20
Schroders: Wie Anleger "Greenwasher" erkennen können
14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
mehr
SMI mit neuem Hoch – UBS mit neuem Chef | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der US-Dollar zu Euro und Franken deutlich einbüsst
Goldpreis in Euro mit neuen Rekorden: Das steckt hinter dem Höhenflug
Swiss Re-Aktie massiv unter Druck: Swiss Re leidet unter grosser Schadensbelastung
Tesla reduziert: Hier hat George Soros im vierten Quartal 2019 investiert
Sika-Aktie dreht: Rekordergebnis unter den Erwartungen
SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
Nach Negativschlagzeilen: Tesla-Autopilot rettet acht Leben
"Quartierstrom": Erster lokaler Strommarkt in der Schweiz arbeitet mit Blockchains
Swiss Re-Aktien setzen Verluste fort
Tesla-Aktie überbewertet? Experte sieht Potenzial für Tesla, in die Bewertung hineinzuwachsen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen überwiegend schwach
An der Wall Street belasten Virussorgen weiter. Die heimische Börse gab deutlich ab. Der DAX weitete seine Verluste aus. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost wiesen am Freitag überwiegend rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;