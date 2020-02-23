Full VIA Rail Services to Resume Between Ottawa- Montréal-Québec City on Monday

MONTREAL, Feb. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) will resume full services between Québec City – Montréal – Ottawa beginning Monday morning, February 24.

Furthermore, trains 26 and 28 from Ottawa to Québec City will resume service on Sunday, February 23.

VIA Rail is reaching out directly to passengers with reservations to update them on the latest developments. All other passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information.

As we continue to monitor the evolution of events across the country, the situation remains the same regarding other VIA Rail services.

Please find below a summary of routes in service, including as of Monday:

Overview of service resumptions*

Route Service Toronto- London-Windsor In full service Toronto-Sarnia In full service Toronto-Niagara Falls In full service Québec City-Montréal-Ottawa Weekdays Full service (starting date planned Monday, February 24) Ottawa-Montréal-Québec City Weekends Trains 26 and 28 (Sunday, February 23) Montréal-Ottawa weekends In full service (since Saturday, February 22) *This information is subject to change without notice.

Since all other VIA Rail services remain cancelled until further notice, with the exception of Sudbury-White River (CP Rail) and Churchill-The Pas (Hudson Bay Railway), VIA Rail has cancelled all affected departures as per the table below.

As of February 22, 723 trains have been cancelled because of the blockades. More than 127 000 passengers have been affected.

Please note that the cancellation window of the different services is based on the minimum expected time it would take to resume the service once the line reopens.

Accordingly, we are protecting reservations as long as possible to prevent passengers from changing their travels plans unnecessarily.

Overview of service cancellations*

Route Service Cancelled until (inclusively) : Montréal-Québec City Cancelled Saturday, February 22 Toronto-Ottawa Cancelled Wednesday, February 26 Toronto-Montréal Cancelled Wednesday, February 26 Senneterre-Jonquière Cancelled Wednesday, February 26 The Ocean Cancelled Wednesday, February 26 Winnipeg-The Pas Cancelled Saturday, February 29 Prince Rupert- Prince George-Jasper Cancelled Saturday, February 29 The Canadian Cancelled Saturday, February 29 *This information is subject to change without notice.

All passengers are encouraged to visit our website for more information. Details on the refunding procedure are available on our website: https://www.viarail.ca/en/travel-advisory-information.

We remain hopeful for an end to the situation as soon as possible and encourage all parties involved to continue their efforts towards a peaceful resolution.

We thank our passengers for their continued patience and understanding.

About VIA Rail

As Canada's national rail passenger service, VIA Rail (viarail.ca) and all its employees are mandated to provide safe, efficient and economical passenger transportation service, in both official languages of our country. VIA Rail operates intercity, regional and transcontinental trains linking over 400 communities across Canada, and about 180 more communities through intermodal partnerships, and safely transported over 5 million passengers in 2019. The Corporation has been awarded five Safety Awards and three Environment Awards by the Railway Association of Canada since 2007. Visit the "About VIA Rail" section at https://www.viarail.ca/en/about-via-rail.

Follow VIA Rail

Twitter @VIA_rail

Facebook viarailcanada

Instagram @viarailcanada

VIA: The Blog

SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.