'Full-Scenario Retail' Approach Boosts Suning.com 818 Shopping Festival

NANJING, China, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Suning.com, a Fortune Global 500 retail company and China's largest online-to-offline (O2O) smart retailer owned by Suning Holdings Group, closed its annual 818 shopping festival yesterday. The festival, which merged online to offline strategies with new smart retail concepts, had more than 12,000 internet stores owned by the company participate in it, making 818 one of the most comprehensive carnivals among major e-commerce shopping festivals.

"From pure online shopping, to the integration of online and offline, to nowadays full-scenario retail experiences, the 818 shopping festival is a key example of Suning's continuous effort to innovate in retail and lead development in the industry", said Zhang Jindong, chairman of Suning holdings.

Highlights of Suning.com's 818 Shopping Festival include:

On the 18 th August, the overall sales volume of home appliances and 3C exceeded RMB 1 billion within 1 minute and 28 seconds.

During the 818 festival, the number of Suning retail cloud stores in the fast-growing township market reached 3,726, and the sales volume exceeded 1 million units. On the 18th August, the online sales amount from the retail cloud store increased 9 times.

On the 16th August, the first all-digital visual unmanned store officially opened in Nanjing Suning headquarters. Named "Grab as you go", the store bought to life an authentic unmanned consumption experience and the average shopping time saved was 45 seconds. It only takes 1 second to buy a bottle of mineral water.

During the 818 festival, the first 3.0 Suning Xiaodian (neighborhood convenience store) officially launched, with a consumer flow of nearly 40,000 people within 17 days, and the total order volume of the Suning market exceeded 800 orders.

During the 818 festival, Suning.com official retail app took the no.1 download spot among shopping categories on the App Store and the visiting and sharing volume of Suning.com mini program increased 5 times.

Suning.com SUPER VIP have issued joint members with Tencent, PP Sports, and other industry partners to promote the retail ecosystem. On the 18th August, the overall SUPER+ joint members increased by 1 million people.

The Suning Logistics "5G Wolong" unmanned vehicle passed real road testing and delivered the first order within 5 minutes. The average delivery time of Suning logistics within the national 1-hour service circle is 34 minutes.

During the 818 festival, Suning Pingou (team purchase) sales volume increased by 561.07% compared to last year.

The first 5G mobile was sold on Suning.com during 818 and more than 2,000,000 people experienced 5G on Suning.com's various offline business platforms.

The Suning smart retail strategy focuses on a future of retail that leverages advancements in new technology and merges different buying scenarios to create innovative online-to-offline experiences for consumers, creating a 'full-scenario' retail ecosystem for customers to shop easier anywhere and at any time.

With the impetus of the 'full-scenario' retail approach behind it, this year's 818 festival has demonstrated greater vitality than ever before. With full-scenarios, all-categories, full customer coverage, industry-wide linkage, and continuous efforts around social, content + e-commerce, Suning.com has demonstrated leap-forward innovation in online and offline retail.

About Suning



Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2018, Suning Holdings ranked second among the top 500 non-state owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of 80.85 billion USD (557.9 billion RMB). With the mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All", Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business through eight vertical industries: Suning.com, Logistics, Financial Services, Technology, Real Estate, Sports, Media & Entertainment, and Investment. Suning.com is listed on the 2019 Fortune Global 500. For more information see www.suningholdings.com

