Full Circle Home Introduces 3 Ways to Keep Your Sink Area Organized Over the Holidays

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday entertaining season is almost upon us, and with it comes the promise of good times, great food—and lots of dishes. Whether you're in an industrial-sized kitchen or a cozy kitchenette, now is the perfect time to get your dish system under control.

3 Ways to Keep Your Sink Area Organized Over the Holidays

Here are three dish drying systems to keep your sink area organized over the holidays.

For the master chef: a dish rack that pulls its weight

Cooking a holiday feast often involves breaking out pots, pans, cutting boards, carving knives, roasting pans, and other specialty cookware that can't go in the dishwasher. Unfortunately, most dish drying racks aren't built to accommodate these larger cooking tools.

Enter the Dish Jockey, a high-capacity dish drying system designed to take up less visual space without sacrificing functionality. Large cookware can stand on its side for efficient storage, and the recycled stainless steel tines also fit two standard plates back to back. The ability to mount the utensil holder on the inside or outside of the rack offers the possibility to create even more space.

"This is a sleek and well-designed workhorse for your kitchen," says reviewer Lorcan K. "A little bit bigger than the average, but that's not a bad thing!"

The spacious capacity ensures that everything has space to dry, while the recycled plastic drain board and spout lead excess water to drip into the sink and not onto the counter.

The Dish Jockey is available for $79.99 at FullCircleHome.com and Amazon.

For the host in a hurry: a convenient dish mat

Dish drying mats are a fantastic solution for accommodating extra dishes without taking up extra space. They're quick to use and quick to store, which makes them perfect for the host who's short on time—especially since the holiday season can be the busiest time of the year.

It's easy to see why Supermatural, a recycled microfiber dish mat with charcoal foam, has quickly become a fan favorite.

While low-quality mats can attract mildew and odors, Supermatural's charcoal foam interior keeps bacteria and odors at bay. Its recycled microfiber construction also makes this a more sustainable choice than the conventional dish mat. With a seam down the middle, it's designed to fold in half for fast and easy storage without creasing. The reversible mat's mesh side is perfect for drying glassware, mugs, and bowls efficiently.

One Supermatural user, Ann, notes how effective the thick mat is at drying glassware and water bottles. "I run my dishwasher 1-2x per day, and my glasses aren't always dry at the end of the cycle, so I set them on this," she says in a review. "Everything dries so much faster and more thoroughly, without having to hand dry."

The Supermatural recycled microfiber dish mat is available for $11.99 at FullCircleHome.com and Amazon.

For the small space entertainer: a space-saving mat-rack combo

In small kitchens where counterspace is at a premium, everything pulls double duty. The dish drying system should be no exception.

Thankfully, the Shape-Shifter combines all the convenience and sustainability of the Supermatural dish mat with the functionality of dish rack tines. The dishwasher-safe tines reduce the space taken up by drying dishes by allowing them to dry upright, and the Shape-Shifter is easy to store out of the way.

The Shape-Shifter already has an army of raving fans. One reviewer, Marcia, remarks, "My apt has minimal counter space and every other dish drainer I have purchased took up too much space on the counter and in the cupboard. This item has a smaller footprint both on the counter and in the cupboard. Best purchase I have ever made."

The Shape-Shifter 2-in-1 Dish Rack with Recycled Microfiber Mat is available for $24.99 at FullCircleHome.com and Amazon.

Full Circle Home is a small, privately held company dedicated to designing sustainable home products for those hard-to-tame cleaning and organizing challenges. Every Full Circle product is designed to be a little victory for sustainability, and for your hectic routine.

