Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'107 -0.8%  SPI 14'633 -0.7%  Dow 34'289 -0.4%  DAX 15'815 -0.8%  Euro 0.9748 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'307 -1.0%  Gold 1'920 0.1%  Bitcoin 27'594 0.7%  Dollar 0.8975 -0.1%  Öl 76.4 -0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Temenos-Aktie: Temenos zieht Auftrag aus Mexico an Land
Legalpass: Finanzierung für Klage von Credit Suisse-Kleinaktionären gesichert
UBS-Aktie: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech
Trotz einiger "echter Siege": Analyst hält Tesla-Aktie für viel zu teuer
Gerresheimer-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: Gerresheimer konnte in Q2 Umsatz steigern - Wachstum hat sich verlangsamt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ams24924656Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

06.07.2023 09:00:00

Fujitsu partners with CAST to launch House of Modernization focused on digital transformation at scale

NEW YORK and PARIS, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fujitsu, a leading provider of IT products and services, has announced the opening of its House of Modernization, a center of excellence (CoE) focused on application modernization for its Continental Europe region (CE) powered by CAST software intelligence technology. This CE CoE is a response to the growing demand for accelerated transformation at scale and Fujitsu's commitment to providing innovative solutions to their customers.

According to Helmut Sturm, Business Owner Modernization at Fujitsu Continental Europe, "The CE Modernization CoE is an exciting development that will help our customers to innovate and stay ahead of the curve in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We are thrilled up our transformation game and enable our customers to further modernize their applications while improving business processes."

The collaborative effort will provide a range of services including application modernization, performance optimization, and cloud migration. Fujitsu's customers will benefit from CAST's unique software intelligence technology that ‘understands’ how custom-built applications work and automatically provides insights into their inner workings.

"Our partnership with Fujitsu is a great opportunity to help organizations achieve their digital transformation goals safer and faster," said CAST Senior Vice President and DACH General Manager Houssem Ben Abderrahman. "We are excited to be part of this new initiative to help Fujitsu's customers modernize their applications and achieve greater agility and efficiency."

Located in Munich, Germany, the CE Modernization CoE will be staffed by a team of experts in software modernization and performance optimization and provide training and support to help Fujitsu's customers improve their application development processes.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain, and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

Inside Trading & Investment

06:15 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 16'000 Punkte unterboten
05.07.23 Börse Aktuell – Ohne Wall Street nicht viel los
05.07.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
05.07.23 SMI wenig verändert
05.07.23 Marktüberblick: MDAX zeigt Stärke
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf AXA SA
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'620.86 19.45 IQSSMU
Short 11'884.23 13.31 6SSMPU
Short 12'289.42 8.94 2ZSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'108.64 06.07.2023 09:05:34
Long 10'708.29 19.62 XDSSMU
Long 10'480.00 13.98
Long 10'041.20 8.94 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie uneinheitlich: GAZPROM-JV verklagt Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank
Konjunktursorgen: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Verlusten unter 16'000er Marke -- Asiatische Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Währungsverfall: Rubel sinkt auf tiefsten Stand seit über einem Jahr
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Julius Bär-Aktie schwächer: Julius Bär vollzieht Kapitalherabsetzung
GAM-Aktie tiefer: Aktionärsgruppe kritisiert "panische Ausverkaufsmentalität bei GAM"
NVIDIA entwickelt gemeinsam mit Snowflake eine KI-Lösung - Eigene KI-Tools möglich
American-Made Index 2023: Tesla ist mit vier Modellen die Nummer Eins im Index für US-Produktion
UBS-Aktie etwas niedriger: Auch Ethos klagt gegen UBS-CS-Umtauschverhältnis

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit