12.06.2019 21:08:00

Fujifilm Supports Continuing Medical Education Event To Advance Knowledge Of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis In Breast Cancer Screening, Diagnosis, And The Patient Experience

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., a leading provider of diagnostic imaging and medical informatics solutions, will provide an unrestricted educational grant to host a continuing medical education (CME) program titled "Encourage Your Patient to Be Fearless" on June 12, 2019 from 5:30 – 8:00 PM at 1100 SE Waverly Drive in Portland, Oregon. 

(PRNewsfoto/Fujifilm)

A panel of thought leaders from healthcare organizations in the Portland area will cover various specialties involved in the management and care of breast cancer patients by sharing their personal and clinical experiences. Expert panelists include:

  • Amy Thurmond, M.D.
    Radiologist, Women's Imaging & Intervention
  • Lara Williams, M.D.
    OB/GYN, The Oregon Clinic
  • Andy Cramer, M.D.
    Surgical Oncologist, Clackamas Surgical Associates
  • Lucy Langer, M.D.
    Medical Oncologist, Compass Oncology

The experts will highlight the importance of clear and concise communication through-out the continuum of care. This event focuses on the impact of the adoption of Digital Breast Tomosynthesis technology and its influence on aspects of the breast screening clinical pathway. A question and answer session will follow at the end of the presentations. The CME program has been approved by The Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA) for one and a half (1.5) Category A, ARRT CE Credits.

For more information and to register for the upcoming program, please visit: https://www.appliedradiology.org/PortlandCME/ 

About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com  and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fujifilm-supports-continuing-medical-education-event-to-advance-knowledge-of-digital-breast-tomosynthesis-in-breast-cancer-screening-diagnosis-and-the-patient-experience-300866630.html

SOURCE Fujifilm

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:55
Vontobel: Doppelter Coupon mit Schweizer Aktien?
15:29
Steigende US-Vorräte und gesenkte Nachfrageprognose belasten Ölpreise
11:26
SMI setzt neue Rekordmarke
06:09
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Rücklauf einplanen / Nestlé – Lage spitzt sich zu
11.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Schlumberger
07.06.19
Fiat Chrysler und Renault: Fusion geplatzt I BX Swiss TV
03.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

07.06.19
Schroders: Amazon, der Klima-Champion?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gilt der Schweizer Franken als sicherer Hafen für Anleger
US-Handel endet mit leichtem Minus -- SMI schliesst deutlich fester -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel stärker
Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch freundlich in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet den Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Wisekey-Aktie fällt zurück: Sicherheitstechnologie kommt bei chinesischem Browser zum Einsatz
Roche-Aktie fester: Roche-Tochter Genentech vermeldet positive Daten für Gazyva bei Lupus-Nephritis
Todeskreuz bedroht Dow-Aktien: Diese zwei Titel sind wohl trotzdem ein Kauf
COSMO-Aktie gewinnt: COSMO Pharmaceuticals ist mit US-Zulassung für Remimazolam einen Schritt weiter
Tesla-Chef Musk hält Hoffnung auf Rekordquartal aufrecht - Aktie profitiert nur kurz
Sonova-Aktie dank Marktanteilsgewinnen in den USA mit neuem Rekordhoch
Wie können Investoren ihr Portfolio am besten absichern?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Leichte Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht nach neuem Allzeithoch freundlich in den Feierabend -- DAX beendet den Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte sich am Mittwoch im Verlauf erholen. Der DAX wies negative Vorzeichen aus. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz. Unsicherheit im Handelsstreit belastet US-Börsen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB