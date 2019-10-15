"Fujian Brand Haisixing" Helps Fujian Products Going Out

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the overseas economic and trade exchanges and cooperation projects supported by the Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce, "Fujian Brand Haisixing" series of activities in 2019 was held in Manila, Philippines on October 10-12 as its second stop.

The event relied on the 2019 Philippine International Fashion Textile Exhibition and the Philippine Sports Industry and Sports Fashion Show. "Fujian Brand Pavilion" demonstrated the overall image of Fujian Province, showed Fujian's good business environment and achievements from the implementation of the reform and opening up policy, and exhibited the Fujian enterprises and products.

40 (with 53 booths) enterprises participated in the exhibition, including clothing, textile fabrics, sporting goods and other industry brands, such as Fujian Rongyao Fitness Equipment Co., Ltd., having reached an turnover intention of 200,000 US dollars with the Philippines Yongya Holdings Investment Co., Ltd.. The exhibition received about 4,000 visitors, 1500 buyers, with an intentional sales of about 6.5 million US dollars.

On October 11th, the trade and economic matchmaking meeting was held at the SMX Exhibition Hall in Manila, Philippines. Six well-known Philippine business associations were invited on site, and more than 20 representatives of Fujian enterprises and Filipino merchants attended the meeting for negotiation. Three delegates represented the company and introduced the latest products. Fujian enterprises also held face-to-face negotiations with representatives of Filipino merchants to achieve targeted coordination.

The Philippine economy ranks third in ASEAN, and it's Fujian's second largest trading partner, the largest exporter and the fifth largest source of imports in ASEAN. In 2018, the total amount of import and export trade between Fujian and the Philippines was 47.58 billion yuan, accounting for 3.9% of the province's total, 22.5% of the ASEAN.

The organizers hope to promote Fujian products and expand the Philippine market through various activities, deepen the exchanges with the Philippines and its neighbouring countries, as well as the two-way trade and investment.

As an important eastern starting point of the ancient Maritime Silk Road and the core area of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Fujian has achieved fruitful results in trade and cooperation with countries and regions along the "Haisi" countries in recent years. The Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce relied on the national exhibition along the "Haisi" countries, and held the "Fujian Brand Haisixing" series of activities for five consecutive years, which achieved positive results and was well received by the Ministry of Commerce. "Fujian Brand Haisixing" in this year adds "Fujian Brand Pavilion", deeply connects the national market along the "Haisi" countries. It will go to exhibit in Nigeria, Vietnam, Turkey, Malaysia and other countries in the future.

SOURCE Fujian Provincial Department of Commerce