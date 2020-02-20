Fuji Xerox Introduces New Pink Specialty Dry Ink to Enhance Color Expressions in Digital Printing

Adds Dry Ink Lineup for the IridesseTM Production Press

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd announces the new addition of pink specialty dry ink for the production color printer Iridesse™ Production Press across the Asia Pacific region, to strengthen the printer's ability to handle printing needs in specialized colors.

With its one-pass six-color printing engine, the Iridesse™ Production Press is able to load a maximum of two specialty dry inks in addition to the standard dry inks of cyan, magenta, yellow and black (CMYK), thus enabling rich color expressions that could not previously be achieved with digital printers. The new pink joins the lineup of other specialty dry inks that have been previously released for the Iridesse™ Production Press -- gold, silver, white, clear and custom red -- realized by mixing and optimizing a new fluorescent-type color into Fuji Xerox's unique EA (Emulsion Aggregation) toner.

The ability to incorporate bright and vibrant pink hues into the design of printed materials will help broaden the scope of different styles of visual expressions, including cute, cool and elegant styles. Moreover, mixture of pink dry ink with CMYK colors will enable printing orange, red, violet and other colors with a vibrancy that cannot be achieved with CMYK colors alone, thereby realizing a faithful reproduction of specialized hues such as corporate brand colors. The use of pink dry ink delivers fluorescent pink prints and other colors that are commonly used for applications such as front cover of magazines and comic books.

The new pink dry ink can also be used in conjunction with existing specialty dry inks including gold and silver, expanding the scope of expression for various on-demand printing needs, such as for marketing collaterals including point-of-purchase (POP) advertising, leaflets and catalogs, as well as for folding cartons and packages.

Furthermore, the GX Print Server for the Iridesse™. Production Press will provide an ICC profile conducting pink layer separation Note 1. This can be downloaded and used via the client's computer to more easily make use of color expressions that take advantage of the pink dry ink during the design process in developing print materials. The profile automatically separates RGB data and other data on specially designated colors into the optimal CMYK and pink output data, thus making it possible to easily create color expressions that benefit from the pink dry ink.

Note 1: Series of data for color management that distinguish color-related input/output devices and color space, in accordance with the standards announced by the International Color Consortium (ICC).

###

Xerox, Xerox and Design, as well as Fuji Xerox and Design are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xerox Corporation in Japan and/or other countries.

All other service and product names mentioned in this press release are registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.

About Fuji Xerox:

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution.

Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

http://www.fujixerox.com

Media Enquiries:

Nion Masrungrong / Elaine Goh

Regional Communications, Asia Pacific Operations

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd

DID: +65-6239-3969

Email: nion.masrungrong@fujixerox.com / elaine.goh@fujixerox.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200219/2724372-1-a

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200219/2724372-1-b

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200219/2724372-1logo

SOURCE Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific Pte Ltd