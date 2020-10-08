Fuji Xerox Boosts Growth of Printing Businesses with Versant 3100i Press / Versant 180i Press Production Printers Equipped with Broader Paper Compatibility

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. launches two new production printer models: Versant 3100i Press and Versant 180i Press in the production color market. The two new models will be launched from mid-October in China and the Asia-Pacific region, and on October 30 in Japan.

Fuji Xerox introduces the Air Suction Feeder as an add-on capability to both Versant 3100i Press and Versant 180i Press. With this new feeder, the printers can handle a wide range of paper including thick and long paper, which enables stable transportation of various types of paper and improve productivity. Users now can create a wider variety of printed materials and further evolve on-demand printing capability.

Enhanced Paper-handling Capabilities Through Air Suction Feeder

The newly developed Air Suction Feeder utilizes three types of air to achieve stable paper feeding. First, air is blown inside the tray through the side blower to separate papers. Next, with the suction of the shuttle head, which uses technology that is unique to Fuji Xerox, the paper is secured strongly. Any unnecessary paper is then separated using an air knife to transport the paper sheet by sheet.

The Feeder can handle paper of different thicknesses ranging from thin paper at 52 g/m2 to thick paper*1 at 400 g/m2. The new paper tray is also compatible with various paper sizes for printing, from small sized paper to long paper up to 330 x 1200 mm (simplex)*2. Paper which typically cause stress in paper feeding—such as paper containing concentrated amounts of paper dust, uneven paper, cohesive coated paper and preprint paper for offset printing that uses powder— can now be transported in a stable way.

Media Expansion for Long Paper Printing

Long paper can now be continuously fed from both the Air Suction Feeder and the conventional manual feed tray. This enables the printer to load 100 sheets of paper*3 at 1200 mm (simplex) and 800 sheets of paper*3 at 864 mm (duplex), delivering high productivity. Printing speed has been improved by approximately 2.5 times*4 for the Versant 3100i Press, which can now print 23 pages per minute, while the Versant 180i Press can now print 19 pages per minute at an improved printing speed of 2 times*5 as compared to their earlier models.

Furthermore, printer's re-adjustment time is greatly reduced to just a few seconds when the printing mode is switched from regular to long paper.

Minimized Operational Load through Proven Capabilities

The Versant 3100i Press can print 100 pages per minute*6 with 2,400 dpi fine resolution. With its Full Width Array function, the image quality correction process before printing is automated for color calibration, and front and back registration adjustment. The Versant 180i Press, which can print 80 pages per minute*7 with 2400 dpi fine resolution, automatically corrects image quality through Fuji Xerox SIQA (Simple Image Quality Adjustment) technology.

With Versant 3100i Press and Versant 180i Press, users can now handle a wider variety of paper for printing with high quality via automated process checks and correction, and boost productivity in the printing business.

*1 When using paper up to 330 x 488 mm. Paper up to 330 x 1200 mm is applicable at a weight of up to 256 g/m2. *2 Applicable to paper up to 330 x 864 mm when printing on both sides *3 When using 90 g/m2 paper and tray of the Air Suction Feeder C1-DSXL or the Chained Air Suction Feeder C1-DSXL.-L *4 When using 300 g/m2 paper up to 660 mm *5 When using 220 g/m2 paper up to 660 mm *6 When using 52 to 300 g/m 2 A4 non-coated paper *7 When using 52 to 220 g/m2 A4 non-coated paper

About Fuji Xerox

Founded in 1962, Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. is a leading company in offering smarter ways to work with its document-related solutions and services, as well as with the world-class office multifunction devices, printers and production printers that we develop and manufacture for worldwide distribution.

Fuji Xerox is a wholly owned subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation with direct sales force covering Japan and the Asia-Pacific region including China. As a U.S. 10 billion dollar enterprise, we employ approximately 40,000 people globally, with more than 80 domestic and overseas affiliates / sales subsidiaries. On April 1, 2021, Fuji Xerox will change its corporate name to FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corp.

Fuji Xerox Asia Pacific is the subsidiary of Fuji Xerox overseeing sales operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

