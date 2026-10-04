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Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

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Global Gas Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 131810350 / US37892P1075

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
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Times + Sales

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News + Analysen

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Fundamental

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05.10.2026 01:00:00

Fuel Price Shock Pushes Global Gas Car Sales Below 50% for First Time

The share of gasoline cars in global vehicle sales fell below 50% for the first time ever as the Hormuz shock and the resulting record-high fuel prices accelerated the previously sluggish shift toward EVs outside China. A few years ago, China blew past the threshold of 50% of all car sales being hybrids and EVs, and the share is now about 55%. But the rest of the world didn’t follow until the Iran war disrupted the fuel markets. Global sales shares of EVs are far from the Chinese numbers, but the shift toward electric vehicles has been remarkably…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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Trading Signals: TotalEnergies - Chance auf einen neuen Anlauf

Der Öl- und Gaskonzern setzt sich ehrgeizige Produktionsziele und kündigte hohe Ausschüttungen an. Gleichwohl ist die Aktie von TotalEnergies zunächst am Ausbruch nach oben gescheitert.

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