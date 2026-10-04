Global Gas Corporation Registered Shs Aktie 131810350 / US37892P1075
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05.10.2026 01:00:00
Fuel Price Shock Pushes Global Gas Car Sales Below 50% for First Time
The share of gasoline cars in global vehicle sales fell below 50% for the first time ever as the Hormuz shock and the resulting record-high fuel prices accelerated the previously sluggish shift toward EVs outside China. A few years ago, China blew past the threshold of 50% of all car sales being hybrids and EVs, and the share is now about 55%. But the rest of the world didn’t follow until the Iran war disrupted the fuel markets. Global sales shares of EVs are far from the Chinese numbers, but the shift toward electric vehicles has been remarkably…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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