Fudan MBA Program Ranks 32nd in FT Global Ranking

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 30th anniversary of the introduction of MBA education into China, Fudan University's MBA program has once again made remarkable achievements in the international arena. The program is ranked 32nd globally, sixth in the Asia-Pacific region, and first among business schools of universities in Chinese Mainland in the Top 100 Global MBA Programs 2021 Ranking released by the Financial Times (FT) on February 8, 2021. This is the third consecutive year in which the program has found itself listed among the top 40 of its peers worldwide, and the eighth year to see the program's continuous improvement in FT ranking.

Fudan University's MBA program is among the best performers across several criteria No.1 worldwide in Salary Percentage Increase, No.1 among business schools of Chinese mainland universities in International Faculty, International Course Experience and FT Research. Of particular note is its Careers Service criterion which has moved 21 places up in this year's ranking.

2021 marks the 30th year since MBA programs were introduced into China. For the past three decades, Fudan MBA program has led the development of MBA education in the country. In 1991, Fudan University was by the State Council as one of the pilot institutions in China to admit MBA students. Since its launch, the program has consistently made faculty development and curriculum reform its priority, stuck to the idea of learning for practice attached importance to well-rounded development of students, and tried to finds a model of MBA education that best suits China's conditions.

The program has developed a comprehensive learning system, best described as "one core supported by five pillars", on the basis of in-depth research into new characteristics of China's economic development and integration of the latest Chinese and Western management concepts. In this instance, "one core" signifies taking students' development of comprehensive leadership as the core, while "five pillars" stands for the continuous innovation and investment in resources in five key areas: curriculum, management practices, leadership enhancement, global platform, and lifelong development.

Since 2015, the program has introduced six new concentrations: Finance, Marketing, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, E-Commerce and Big Data, Industry Analysis and Investment Management, and Corporate Decision Making and Leadership, each of which includes a series of elective courses from entry to advanced level. The program has also launched a unique series of Classic Liberal Arts courses, satisfying students' spiritual pursuits. During 2020, Fudan MBA program did not suspend classes during the epidemic by dint of creating and launching an online teaching system in the first half of the year, then resuming offline classes in the fall term. Such actions not only guaranteed the quality of teaching but also ensured students to complete their studies on time. A large number of the students connected with 16 top business schools overseas virtually and took 18 online courses from these business schools. The students have also successfully completed 21 iLab consulting projects organzied by School of Management, Fudan University (the School), and one student team garnered the second place in the 5th Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM) Investment Competition organized by Yale School of Management.

The Fudan MBA program also values the improvement of students' quality and career development guidance and service. In 1999, the School took the lead in establishing the first full-time MBA Career Development Office (CDO) among business school of universities in Chinese Mainland. In 2020, the CDO, in response to the epidemic, developed strategies to stabilize confidence, increase the number of available jobs as a means to ensure employment, and worked vigorously with partner and alumni companies to place graduating students in jobs, maintaining no reduction in job vacancy and recruitment during the epidemic. The School eventually organized 120 online career fairs throughout the year.

