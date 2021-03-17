SMI 10’944 0.7%  SPI 13’773 0.7%  Dow 32’826 -0.4%  DAX 14’558 0.7%  Euro 1.1008 -0.5%  EStoxx50 3’851 0.6%  Gold 1’732 0.1%  Bitcoin 52’185 0.7%  Dollar 0.9248 -0.3%  Öl 68.5 -0.5% 

17.03.2021 03:51:00

FuboTV Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At FuboTV Inc.

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of FuboTV Inc. ("Fubo" or the "Company") (NYSE: FUBO).  A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Fubo common shares between March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021 (the "Class Period").

Fubo is a multichannel video programming distributor offering subscribers access to thousands of live sporting events as well as news and entertainment content. 

According to the complaint, Defendants disseminated false and misleading statements throughout the Class Period that misrepresented Fubo's financial health and its operating condition.  Further, according to the complaint, investors learned the truth through a series of research reports beginning on December 23, 2020 revealing that (i) Fubo's subscriber growth and profitability was unsustainable past the one-time seasonal surge; (ii) Fubo's offering of products would be subject to cost escalation; (iii) Fubo could not successfully compete and perform as sports book operator and could not capitalize on its online sports wagering opportunity; (iv) Fubo's data and inventory was not differentiated to allow Fubo to achieve its long-term advertising growth goals; (v) Fubo's valuation was overstated in light of its total revenue and subscription levels; and (vi) the acquisition of Balto Sports did not provide the stated synergies and internal expertise, and did not expand the Company's addressable market into sports wagering.

According to the complaint, in connection with the publication of the research reports, the price of Fubo shares declined 54% from a close of $52.59 on December 23, 2020 to a close of $24.24 on January 4, 2021.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than April 19, 2021 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class.  You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery.  If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.  If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

Donald R. Hall
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
850 Third Avenue, 14th Floor
New York, New York 10022
(646) 315-9003
E-mail: dhall@kaplanfox.com

Laurence D. King
KAPLAN FOX & KILSHEIMER LLP
1999 Harrison Street, Suite 1560
Oakland, California 94612
(415) 772-4704
Fax:  (415) 772-4707
E-mail: lking@kaplanfox.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fubotv-investor-alert-kaplan-fox-investigates-potential-securities-fraud-at-fubotv-inc-301248927.html

SOURCE Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16.03.21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
16.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, UBS Group AG, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
16.03.21 Vontobel: derimail - 45% Barriere unf 5.50% Coupon p.a. auf Schweizer Titel
16.03.21 SMI startet freundlich in die Woche
16.03.21 Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV
15.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/j6kGT9c1xQA

Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Krypto Talk: Wer steigt bei diesen hohen Krypto Preisen jetzt noch ein? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Credit Suisse mit bestem Start seit zehn Jahren
Einstieg in Kryptoversum: BlackRock wendet sich wohl Bitcoin & Co. zu
Varta-Aktie hebt ab: Varta setzt auf Batterien für Elektroautos
Thrombose-Fälle nach AstraZeneca-Impfung bisher kaum einzuschätzen - EMA hält vorerst an Impfstoff fest
Moderna testet Corona-Impfstoff an Babys und Kindern - Moderna-Aktie schiesst hoch
Chancen durch Nichtverkauf: Sollten Investoren Gewinne nicht frühzeitig mitnehmen?
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Partners Group-Aktie erreicht neuen Höchststand: Partners Group verdient 2020 weniger
Sensirion-Aktie springt an: Sensirion erzielt 2020 deutliches Umsatzplus - Abflauen der Nachfrage erwartet
Tecan-Aktie nach Jahreszahlen gesucht: Tecan mit Gewinnsprung im Coronajahr 2020

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit