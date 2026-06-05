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Ölpreis, Holzpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: Wie sich die Rohstoffe am Mittag entwickeln
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So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute
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05.06.2026 13:02:44

FTSE 100 Up 0.4% At Noon

(RTTNews) - The UK market's benchmark index FTSE 100 gained modest ground in positive territory Friday morning despite lingering concerns about Middle East tensions, and reports saying Hezbollah has rejected a new ceasefire agreement with Israel.

According to reports, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated Hezbollah's engineering unit commander Abed Harb, escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, investors await U.S. non-farm payroll data for the month of May, due later in the day.

The FTSE 100 was up 39.41 points or about 0.4% at 10,399.73 a few minutes before noon.

LSEG and Experian both gained about 3.1%. Sainsbury (J), RightMove, Pearson, Relx, AutoTrader Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Pershing Square Holdings, 3i Group, Smith & Nephew, Bunzl, Tesco and Compass Group moved up 1.5%-2.6%.

Airtel Africa, St. James's Place, AstraZeneca, The Sage Group, Games Workshop, Kingfisher, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Howden Joinery, Unilever, British Land and Informa also climbed notably higher.

Shares of single-board computer maker Raspberry Pi Holdings shares soared 26% after the company said it expects full-year earnings to significantly exceed market expectations.

Halma slid nearly 3%. Scottish Mortgage, Polar Capital Technology Trust, JD Sports Fashion and Hiscox lost 1.6%-2%.

Miners Glencore, Anglo American Plc, Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Endeavour Mining and Fresnillo shed 1%-1.6%.

In economic news, data from Halifax and Bank of Scotland showed the Halifax House Price Index showed UK house prices fell 0.1% from a month earlier in May 2026, matching the decline recorded in April. House prices were expected to rise by 0.1% in May.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Belimo: Der stille KI-Profiteur

Belimo steht selten im Rampenlicht der Börse, doch genau das macht den Hidden Champion spannend. Das Unternehmen profitiert von Energieeffizienz, Gebäudedigitalisierung und dem Boom der Rechenzentren. Nach der jüngsten V-förmigen Erholung ruft nun der Gipfel.

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3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:19 Anlageprodukte auf SpaceX
09:50 Marktüberblick: Softwareaktien im Aufwind
09:18 Julius Bär: 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ABB Ltd, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Novartis AG
09:03 Anleger werden wieder mutiger
06:10 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 200-Tage-Linie weiterhin im Fokus
03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
02.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Geberit, Sika
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’897.14 19.91 S4BB8U
Short 14’181.42 13.90 BWNSSU
Short 14’710.21 8.86 SBB9HU
SMI-Kurs: 13’393.68 05.06.2026 13:01:36
Long 12’797.79 19.20 SRDBIU
Long 12’527.17 13.90 S6OBEU
Long 11’977.85 8.89 SRKBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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Diese Aktien stehen im 1. Quartal 2026 im Gates Foundation Trust-Depot
Portfolio-Einblick
Bildquelle: JamesWMfoto / Shutterstock.com
Ackman baut Pershing-Square-Portfolio um: Milliarden-Einstieg bei Microsoft, deutlicher Google-Rückzug
Bill Ackman, der Gründer und Chef von Pershing Square Capital Management, wirbelte das Portfolio ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
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Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
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