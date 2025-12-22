Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.12.2025 13:10:14

FTSE 100 Slips Nearly 0.5%; Mining Stocks Move Up

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s benchmark index FTSE 100 slipped Monday morning, although gains in the mining sector limited its downside. Shares from utilities and healthcare sectors were under pressure.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 45.17 points or 0.46% at 9,852.25 a few minutes past noon.

DCC drifted lower by about 4.4%. Diageo eased nearly 3%, whie Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, WPP, Imperial Brands, Croda International, Convatec Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Marks & Spencer, Pearson, United Utilties Entain and Tesco lost 1 to 2.2%.

Endeavour Mining climbed 2.7%. Fresnillo gained 2.35%, while Rio Tinto and Antofagasta gained 1% and 0.8%, respectively. Polar Capital Technology Trust gained nearly 1%.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed the UK economy registered a meager growth as initially estimated in the third quarter, growing by unrevised 0.1% sequentially, following the second quarter's 0.2% expansion.

The growth was driven by increases in services and construction, while industrial output contracted.

The dominant service sector advanced 0.2%, following a growth of 0.3% a quarter ago. Construction output also expanded 0.2% after rising 1.2% in the preceding period.

Industrial production fell 0.3% but slower than a 0.7% fall in the previous quarter. The monthly fall was mainly because of a drop of 0.8% in manufacturing and a 0.4% fall in mining and quarrying.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.3% in the third quarter, unchanged from the initial estimate.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Inside Trading & Investment

19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’624.46 19.96 UDYBSU
Short 13’903.93 13.94 SIFB3U
Short 14’429.00 8.96 SV5BGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’115.58 22.12.2025 13:15:28
Long 12’550.51 19.51 SHAB3U
Long 12’271.25 13.87 S1FBXU
Long 11’737.29 8.90 SSTBSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

