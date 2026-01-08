Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’301 -0.2%  SPI 18’334 -0.3%  Dow 48’996 -0.9%  DAX 25’092 -0.1%  Euro 0.9309 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’909 -0.3%  Gold 4’427 -0.7%  Bitcoin 71’773 -1.4%  Dollar 0.7972 -0.1%  Öl 60.6 0.4% 
08.01.2026 12:30:02

FTSE 100 Slips As Weak Corporate Updates Weigh

(RTTNews) - U.K.'s equity benchmark FTSE 100 remains in negative territory Thursday morning after a weak start, due to some weak corporate updates, and data showing a drop in UK house prices in the month of December.

The FTSE 100, which dropped to a low of 9,997.50, was down 26.52 points or 0.26% at 10,021.69 a little while ago.

BAE Systems rallied 5% after U.S. President Donald Trump called for higher U.S. defense spending.

Marks & Spencer climbed up 2.1% after reporting healthy food sales growth over the vital Christmas period.

Endeavour Mining gained 3.5%. Coca-Cola HBC, Aviva, Standard Chartered, Natwest Group, Lloyds Banking Group, Diageo and EasyJet moved up 0.8 to 1.7%.

Associated British Foods tumbled 11.8% to a near 9-month low, following a profit warning by the group after Primark suffered a difficult Christmas amid a challenging UK clothing market, weaker sales in continental Europe and a volatile US retail backdrop.

Tesco slid 5.5% after UK like-for-like sales growth narrowly missed forecasts,

Sainsbury (J), 3i Group, Mondi, Ashtead Group, Croda International, Shell, Baratt Redrow, ICG and Experian lost 2 to 4%.

In economic news, UK house prices logged a slower growth in December as uncertainty weighed on housing market activity towards the end of the year, data from the mortgage lender Halifax showed.

House price growth halved to 0.3% in December from 0.6% in November. Average property price was GBP 297,755, which was the lowest since June.

Month-on-month, house prices dropped 0.6%, worse than November's 0.1% fall. This was the second consecutive fall in prices.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’880.66 19.31 SYNBEU
Short 14’156.14 13.74 SB1BHU
Short 14’700.21 8.77 S29BTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’300.78 08.01.2026 12:23:33
Long 12’759.24 19.31 SB1BLU
Long 12’480.32 13.74 SXEBEU
Long 11’955.58 8.94 SZDBEU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien von BioNTech, Moderna, Pfizer und Co.: Bayer klagt in den USA wegen mRNA-Patenten
DZ BANK gibt Rheinmetall-Aktie Kaufen
DroneShield-Aktie nach Höhenflug leichter: Neuer COO bleibt im Blick - ADF-Partnerschaft wird fortgesetzt
Allianz-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG gibt höheres Hold-Rating
Commerzbank-Aktie schwächer: Orcel dämpft Spekulationen um UniCredit-Übernahme
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: Barclays Capital vergibt höhere Einstufung
Zurich Insurance Aktie News: Zurich Insurance am Mittag mit Kurseinbussen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: Neue Vorgaben für chinesische Bestellungen des H200-Chips
DroneShield-Aktie mit Atempause: Rekordaufträge, neue Führung und ADF-Kooperation
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Übernahme von Quantum Circuits setzt neuen Meilenstein

Top-Rankings

KW 1: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 1: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 1: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
12:35 Friedrich stellt Führungsteam der Ostdeutschen Allgemeinen Zeitung vor
12:12 Aktien Europa: Leichte Verluste - Anleger werden vorsichtiger
12:08 Starmer macht gegenüber Trump Position zu Grönland deutlich
12:08 ROUNDUP 2: CDU sagt Klausurtagung wegen Wetterwarnungen ab
12:08 Streusalz wird in Baumärkten teilweise knapp
12:05 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Mutares konsolidiert nach Erholung - Portfolio-Transaktionen
12:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Saint-Gobain auf 'Sell' und Ziel auf 78 Euro
11:54 Studie: Weniger Menschen suchen nach neuen Mietwohnungen
11:54 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax schwächelt nach Sprung auf Rekordhoch
11:52 ROUNDUP 2: Tödliche Schüsse bei Einsatz von US-Einwanderungsbehörde