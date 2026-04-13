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13.04.2026 12:30:35

FTSE 100 Slips As Middle East Tensions Rise After U.S.-Iran Peace Talks Fail

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks drifted lower Monday morning amid rising tensions in the Middle East amid renewed threats from U.S. President Donald Trump to block the Strait of Hormuz following the collapse of U.S.-Iran peace talks over the weekend.

Following the failure of peace talks, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered blocking all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, heightening fears of a prolonged conflict and disruptions to key energy supplies from the Persian Gulf region.

Trump announced that the United States Navy will block 'all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports' starting on Monday. "It's going to be all or none and that's the way it is," the president said.

Iran's navy chief asserted that the country is prepared to counter any military action and will not be intimidated by what it called "imaginary plans."

Oil prices rose sharply with the brent crude futures jumping about 9% to nearly $104 a barrel, fueling concerns about inflation and economic growth, and the possibility of interest rate hikes by central banks.

U.K.'s benchmark FTSE 100, which dropped to 10,525.95 earlier this morning, was down 36.35 points or 0.34% at 10,564.18 a little over half an hour before noon.

Shares from mining, banking and retail sectors drifted down, while energy stocks moved higher.

Associated British Foods fell 3.3%. IAG drifted down 2.7%. Barratt Redrow lost nearly 2.5%, while Burberry Group, Persimmon, Fresnillo, Pershing Square Holdings, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Antofagasta, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Standard Chartered, Weir Group and Compass Group lost 1.6%-2%.

Melrose Industries, Coca-Cola HBC, Airtel Africa, Informa, Next, Barclays, Standard Life, AstraZeneca, Lloyds Banking Group, Endeavour Mining, Natwest Group, Tesco and Marks & Spencer also drifted notably lower.

Convatec Group climbed 4.5%. Croda International, Metlen Energy & Metals, Admiral Group, Shell and BP gained 1.6%-2%. Pearson, The Sage Group, Intertek Group, 3i Group, IG Group and Centrica also moved notably higher.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

12:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Start in die Berichtssaison
09:03 Marktüberblick: Heidelberg Materials gesucht
08:47 Erste Friedensgespräche ergebnislos
10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’632.69 19.39 SG2BLU
Short 13’905.54 13.73 B62SOU
Short 14’417.91 8.91 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’090.73 13.04.2026 12:19:54
Long 12’541.40 19.68 S42B5U
Long 12’255.32 13.88 SBABSU
Long 11’722.78 8.91 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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