Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’742 -0.3%  SPI 19’482 -0.4%  Dow 51’521 0.5%  DAX 25’096 -1.4%  Euro 0.9317 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’174 -1.6%  Gold 4’117 -1.1%  Bitcoin 69’753 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8326 0.1%  Öl 101.9 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Wie Experten die Allianz-Aktie im September einstuften
Kryptokurse am Mittwochmittag
Porsche-Aktie springt an: VW-Tochter peilt mit Sparprogramm höhere Profitabilität an
Analyse: Warburg Research bewertet Deutsche Bank-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
S&P 500: Experte sieht 10-Prozent-Rally - mit Schlüsselrolle für den Ölpreis
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.10.2026 12:57:55

FTSE 100 Slides On Oil, Bond Yields; Banks Lead Losses

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 slipped into negative territory Wednesday morning, weighed down by higher oil prices and bond yields. Bank stocks were among the major losers.

Investors looked ahead to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting. The minutes, due later in the day, could provide some clues about the U.S. central bank's interest rate trajectory.

Oil prices climbed higher on fears Iran is stepping up attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. U.K. Maritime Trade Operations said there had been nine attacks so far this month, half the number it reported for all of September in the waterway and Persian Gulf combined.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Yemen's Houthi group claimed that it carried out a series of drone and ballistic missile attacks targeting airports and military installations in Saudi Arabia.

Brent crude front-month futures were up 1.2% at $101.80 a barrel a little while ago. The yield on UK's 10-year bond rose to 5.475%.

The FTSE 100 was down 82.49 points or 0.79% at 10,459.20 a few minutes before noon.

Standard Chartered and HSBC Holdings shed 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. Barclays drifted down 2.2%, Lloyds Banking Group lost nearly 2% and Natwest Group declined 1.9%.

Severn Trent eased by about 3%. Informa, Prudential, Investec, Antofagasta, Weir, IG Group Holdings, United Utilities Group, Halma, Lion Finance, Whitbread, Aviva, Burberry Group and National Grid also declined sharply.

Pennon Group shares plummeted 17%. The water utility company announced a £550 million rights issue and a 30 percent cut in its dividend.

JD Sports Fashion moved up 3.2%. Marks & Spencer, Reckitt Benckiser, Haleon, Sainsbury (J), BT Group and Compass Group gained 1.5%-2%.

Shell gained nearly 1% after raising its third-quarter integrated gas production outlook. British American Tobacco moved higher after the company entered into a new agreement with Merrill Lynch International to conduct its share repurchase program from Oct. 13

Vodafone Group, AutoTrader Group, Experian, Computacenter, BP, Airtel Africa, Smith & Nephew, Shell, Tesco, Howden Joinery Group and Tritax Big Box REIT also moved higher.

In economic news, monthly data published by Lloyds Banking Group showed UK house prices remained unchanged in September after falling for two straight months amid higher interest rate expectations.

House prices were flat in September on a monthly basis, following a 0.3% all in August and a 0.1% drop in July.

Prices were also unchanged annually in September compared to a decline of 0.4%in the preceding period.

Lloyds Mortgages Director Andrew Asaam said property prices have so far proved resilient during a period of higher mortgage rates, which has been driven by changing expectations around the future path of Base Rate.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Auf den Geschmack gekommen

Der Aromen- und Duftstoffhersteller hat sich zuletzt vom breiten Markt absetzen können. Mit den Neunmonatszahlen könnte Givaudan den nächsten Schub nach oben auslösen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:58 Logo WHS Warum der perfekte Einstieg noch lange keinen guten Trade macht
09:05 SMI setzt Erholung fort
08:16 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
06.10.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Comet Holding AG
06.10.26 Micron Technology: Strukturelle Veränderungen im Memory-Markt durch AI
06.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
06.10.26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall gesucht
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’390.29 19.70 S9B1DU
Short 14’674.75 13.86 SMJBFU
Short 15’216.51 8.95 SYBKYU
SMI-Kurs: 13’741.57 07.10.2026 12:45:43
Long 13’252.85 19.42 S2BJ7U
Long 12’971.62 13.93 SA2BCU
Long 12’390.96 8.90 S6IBVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Idorsia-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Veröffentlichung neuer Daten zu Blutdruckmittel
UBS-Aktie in Grün: CEO hebt Bedeutung des US-Geschäfts hervor - Ehemalige CS-Fondsadministrationsgeschäfte an Northern Trust übertragen
Partners Group-Aktie stärker: Britischer Fonds steht vor der Liquidation
Micron-Aktie im Bullenmodus: Zündet jetzt die nächste Stufe des Milliarden-Wachstums?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rheinmetall-Aktie in Rot: Konzern startet Serienproduktion von Weltraumsatelliten - Kasseler Lokomotivwerk übernommen
Warnsignale am Aktienmarkt: Welche historischen Lektionen bei Börsenturbulenzen schützen
Gold bleibt erste Wahl der Währungshüter: Warum Anleger jetzt genau hinhören sollten
Stadler Rail-Aktie höher: Konzern präsentiert Batterie-Flirt für den US-Markt

Top-Rankings

KW 40: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 40: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 40: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.