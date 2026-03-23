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23.03.2026 13:01:52

FTSE 100 Rebounds After Trump's Post About "productive" Talks With Iran

(RTTNews) - After falling more than 2% to hit a 3-month low earlier in the session, UK's equity benchmark FTSE 100 swung back into positive territory Monday morning, after oil prices plunged following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he's postponing strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

Trump said Washington has held "very good and productive" conversations with Iran and has ordered a temporary halt to planned military strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump said the decision followed "in-depth, detailed, and constructive" discussions over the past two days aimed at achieving a "complete and total resolution" of hostilities in West Asia.

Stocks tumbled earlier in the session after brent crude climbed to $114 a barrel after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of strikes on power plants. Tehran retaliated by saying that it would attack Israel's power plants and plants supplying U.S. bases in the Gulf if Trump carries out his threat to "obliterate" Iran's power network.

Brent crude futures, which fell to $96 a barrel after Trump's latest announcement, subsequently recovered to $103.61, but still remained sharply down, losing about 7.7% from previous close.

The FTSE 100, which dropped to 9,670.18, surged to 9,960.45 after Trump's post about the postponement on his Truth Social account. The index was up 9.67 points or 0.1% at 9,928.00 a little while ago.

Croda International, the biggest gainer in the FTSE 100 index, was up nearly 7%. Entain gained 6% while Anglo American Plc, Smiths Group, IAG and Weir Group climbed 4.2%-5%.

HSBC Holdings, Antofagasta, Barratt Redrow, Barclays, Halma, Pershing Square Holdings, Fresnillo and Burberry Group gained 3%-4%.

Standard Chartered, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Intercontinental Hotels Group, ICG, Persimmon, Easyjet, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Spirax Group, Intertek, Rio Tinto, Metlen Energy & Metals, Lloyds Banking Group, Natwest Group, Games Workshop, Informa and Melrose Industries gained 2%-3%.

Energy stocks BP and Shell tumbled 3.8% and 3.7%, respectively, after Brent crude futures dropped.

BT Group, BAE Systems, Tesco, Admiral Group, Centrica, Imperial Brands, Sainsbuar (J) and British American Tobacco were the other notable losers.

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Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen David Kunz und François Bloch mit Giulio Vitarelli, CEO des VZ Vermögenszentrums, über den Erfolg der VZ, den Unterschied zu klassischen Banken, die Rolle von unabhängiger Beratung und die Zukunft der Finanzbranche.

Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum die VZ seit Jahren stark wächst
Was das Geschäftsmodell von Banken und Versicherungen unterscheidet
Weshalb unabhängige Honorarberatung für viele Kundinnen und Kunden attraktiver wird
Wie die VZ Fachkräfte rekrutiert und intern ausbildet
Welche Rolle Deutschland, Pensionierung und Demografie für das Wachstum spielen
Warum künstliche Intelligenz den Berater nicht einfach ersetzt

Ein spannendes CEO-Interview über Pensionierung, Vermögensaufbau, ETFs, Beratung, KI und die Zukunft der VZ-Aktie.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ

Inside Trading & Investment

12:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zinsen rauf, Gold runter
09:06 Marktüberblick: Steigende Anleiherenditen im Fokus
09:05 SMI steuert auf schwächstes Monatsergebnis seit 2002 zu
08:14 Accelleron gibt Vollgas
20.03.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 24.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Biontech, Moderna
19.03.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Comet Holding AG, Inficon Holding AG, VAT Group AG
18.03.26 Pensionierung im Fokus: Giulio Vitarelli über Vorsorge, Beratung und Wachstum der VZ
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’558.32 19.71 BEYS4U
Short 12’838.24 13.69 BZJSFU
Short 13’298.06 8.99 BO9SCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’360.25 23.03.2026 12:59:00
Long 11’545.05 19.56 SK0BIU
Long 11’267.83 13.69 BMYSUU
Long 10’764.97 8.80 SSPM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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