SMI 12’772 0.6%  SPI 17’588 0.5%  Dow 47’928 1.2%  DAX 24’379 1.2%  Euro 0.9248 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’795 1.2%  Gold 4’136 0.2%  Bitcoin 83’851 1.8%  Dollar 0.7989 -0.2%  Öl 64.5 -1.0% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882
On-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Starke Quartalszahlen und erhöhter Ausblick beflügeln
Highland Critical Minerals-Aktie mit sattem Kursplus: Explorations-Update gibt Rally weiteren Schwung
SNB-Aktie fester: SNB betont weiterhin hohe konjunktuelle Unsicherheiten
Ausblick: JD.com informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Wasserstoff und Clean Energy: Von der Vision zur Realität
12.11.2025 13:41:35

FTSE 100 Pares Early Gains; SSE Soars 12%

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally higher and moving up a bit subsequently, the U.K. market's FTSE 100 slipped into negative territory on Wednesday, with investors looking for direction and largely refraining from making significant moves.

The FTSE 100, which advanced to 9,927.38 earlier in the session, was down 6.55 points or 0.07% at 9,893.05 about half an hour past noon.

SSE is soaring 12% after Jefferies called the company's announcement of a £2 billion share placing, a positive mote. The company aims to use the proceeds to help fund its £33 billion investment program through 2030, focused on UK power networks and renewables.

Games Workshop is gaining 5.5%, and Burberry Group is climbing up 4.5%. Metlen Energy & Metals is advancing 2.3%, while IAG, Aviva, Rio Tinto, Croda International, HSBC Holdings, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Howden Joinery Group and Phoenix Group Holdings are up 1 to 2%.

3i Group, Tesco, Experian, Auto Trader Group, Compass Group, EasyJet, Next and Berkeley Group Holdings are down 2 to 4%.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey is down more than 3% after weekly average for number of private sales per site dropped 11 percent in key autumn period.

BAE Systems, which moved up more than 1% in early trades after backing its annual outlook, gave up its gains subsequently and was down 0.4% a little while ago.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

11:56 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
10:05 Zoll-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:28 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.11.2025
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 24‘000er-Marke zurückerobert
11.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’310.76 19.54 BKPSVU
Short 13’561.34 13.96 UIDBSU
Short 14’083.58 8.85 BI7SCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’772.12 12.11.2025 13:29:26
Long 12’255.18 19.39 S8IBHU
Long 11’992.00 13.96 SRKBVU
Long 11’484.83 8.95 S4TBHU
Bayer-Aktie mit Plus: Bayer übertrifft Erwartungen trotz hoher Rückstellungen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Idorsia-Aktie in Grün: Idorsia mit positiven Studiendaten zu Aprocitentan bei resistenter Hypertonie
Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Verlustzone
NVIDIAs grösste Konkurrenten: Alphabet vs. Meta - Welche Aktie führt im KI-Wettrennen?
Infineon-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Infineon hofft auf KI-Boom nach Umsatzrückgang
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Warren Buffett übergibt Führung an Greg Abel und erhöht Spendentempo
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Swiss Life bleibt nach neun Monaten im Wachstumsmodus
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter
Diageo senkt Prognose mit Verweis auf niedrigeren China-Absatz

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
13:43 ROUNDUP: Secunet verdient deutlich mehr - Optimismus bei Gewinnmargen
13:40 Ministerium weist Grünen-Kritik zum Verkehrsetat zurück
13:38 WDH/ROUNDUP: Waffenlieferungen nach Israel - Palästinenser klagen
13:27 Bundesfinanzhof: Erste Grundsteuer-Entscheidung im Dezember
13:25 ROUNDUP: Waffenlieferungen nach Israel - Palästinenser klagen
13:19 IAE rät zu diverseren Lieferketten für Energiesektor
13:16 ROUNDUP/Hubertz: Besserverdiener in Sozialwohnungen sollten zuzahlen
13:13 ROUNDUP: Jungheinrich überrascht positiv trotz roter Zahlen wegen Sparprogramm
13:10 Bau der A20 kann nach jahrelangem Streit weitergehen
13:17 VW-Aktie in Grün: Entgelt-Verhandlungen beginnen schon heute