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11.06.2026 12:38:56
FTSE 100 Moves Higher As Banks, Miners Post Solid Gains
(RTTNews) - Despite lingering concerns about tensions in the Middle East, the UK stock market moved firmly higher Thursday morning, riding on gains in mining and financial sectors.
Iran today announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes, after a fresh round of US military strikes intensified tensions in the Middle East. The announcement follows a second consecutive night of attacks by the U.S. on Iranian military targets.
Tehran warned of retaliation and said that the fragile ceasefire in the three-month conflict had become "practically meaningless".
The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 was up 88.05 points or 0.86% at 10,342.86 nearly half an hour past noon.
HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered gained 2.8% each. Natwest Group moved up 1.5%, while Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group climbed 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.
Miners Anglo American Plc, Rio Tinto and Fresnillo gained 1.2%-2%. Glencore and Antofagasta posted moderate gains.
Among other prominent gainers, Prudential climbed nearly 4%. Intertek Group moved up 2.7%, while 3i Group, while Centrica, Kingfisher, Burberry Group and Next advanced 2%-2.5%.
Airtel Africa, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Aviva, JD Sports Fashion, BAE Systems, SSE and Standard Life also climbed notably higher.
Halma tanked 14%. The stock fell following the health and safety device maker issuing disappointing guidance for the year ahead.
ICG shed more than 3%, while The Sage Group drifted down 2%. Spirax Group, Barratt Redrow, Berkeley Group Holding, Endeavour Mining and AutoTrader Group lost 0.7%-1.25%.
In economic news, a survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that the U.K. house price balance was unchanged from the previous month at -35% in May, but some measures showed signs of stabilization in the property market.
Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote
Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.Weiterlesen!
Quality statt Hype – Frank Häusler von Dreyfus Söhne & Cie AG zu Gast im BX Morningcall
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall sprechen Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch mit Frank Häusler, Head Investments bei der Dreyfus Bank, über langfristige Anlagestrategien, Quality-Aktien, Asset Allocation und die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung.
Im Gespräch geht es unter anderem um:
Warum Ruhe und Strategie in volatilen Märkten wichtiger sind als kurzfristige News
Weshalb Asset Allocation für Dreyfus der wichtigste Hebel im Portfolio ist
Warum Quality-Aktien im Zentrum der Aktienstrategie stehen
Wie Dreyfus Aktien über Sektoren und globale Peer Groups analysiert
Warum die Bank stärker auf Aktien, Gold und Schweizer Immobilien setzt
Welche Rolle Hedgefonds und Bitcoin künftig als Beimischung spielen können
Wie Frank Häusler privat investiert und warum er konsequent langfristig zukauft
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue US-Angriffe auf Iran: SMI und DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Donnerstag in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert ebenso fester. Die asiatischen Börsen gaben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.