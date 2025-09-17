Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.09.2025 13:30:20

FTSE 100 Modestly Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - UK stocks are up in positive territory a little past noon on Wednesday with investors digesting the nation's inflation data and looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's rate decision, due on Wednesday, and the Bank of England's policy announcement due later today.

The BoE is widely expected to hold rates unchanged tomorrow.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 22.77 points or 0.25% at 9,218.43 a little while ago.

Marks & Spencer is up 4.2%, and Centrica is gaining about 3.5%. Admiral Group is up 2.5%, and Babcock International is advancing 2%.

Segro, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Convatec Group, IAG, The Sage Group, United Utilities, Phoenix Group Holdings, Sainsbury (J), Prudential, Pearson, Spirax Group, Beazley and Associated British Foods are up 1 to 1.8%.

Fresnillo is down more than 4%. Endeavour Mining, Anglo American Plc, Antofagasta, Rio Tinto and Glencore are down 0.7 to 1.8%.

BP, Shell, Smith & Nephew, Compass Group and Weir Group are also weak.

Data from the Office for National Statistics showed UK consumer prices logged a steady increase in August, rising 3.8% on a yearly basis, the same increase seen in July. The data also came in line with economists' expectations.

The 3.8% inflation was the joint-highest recorded since January 2024, when the rate was 4%.

On a monthly basis, the CPI moved up 0.3%, following a 0.1% rise in July.

Core inflation that excludes prices of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco eased to 3.6% from 3.8% in July.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’468.87 19.48 BC8S1U
Short 12’728.50 13.62 SS4MTU
Short 13’192.91 8.91 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 11’983.18 17.09.2025 13:24:42
Long 11’493.38 19.97 BO0SVU
Long 11’229.54 13.93 B45S7U
Long 10’732.35 8.84 BUFSYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

