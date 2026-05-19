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Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet Deutsche Telekom-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
Analysten heben den Daumen: Aktien von SAP und ServiceNow legen kräftig zu
So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Dienstagmittag
Vonovia-Aktie stteigt: Anleihen in Grossbritannien und Australien platziert
Bayer-Aktie mit Plus: Medikament Asundexian erhält Rückenwind aus den USA und Japan
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Plus500 Depot
19.05.2026 12:53:29

FTSE 100 Moderately Higher On Middle East Peace Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved higher Tuesday morning, extending gains from the previous session, amid optimism about U.S. and Iran striking a peace deal.

Hopes about a potential U.S.-Iran deal rose after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause in strike against Iran.

Trump, who said there was a "very good chance" the United States could reach an agreement with Iran to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, however added that a major offensive will take place if no acceptable agreement is reached soon.

The FTSE 100, which climbed to 10,409.77, was up 69.00 points or 0.67% at 10,392.75 about a quarter before noon.

IG Group Holdings topped the list of gainers, rising nearly 10%. The stock is up following the company raising its full-year 2026 organic revenue growth outlook to 10-15% on a 2025 base of approximately £1.10 billion.

Diploma gained 5.4%. The Specialist distribution group reported solid half-year earnings and raised its guidance.

Airtel Africa, which fell sharply in the previous session, moved up 4.75% this morning. 3i Group and RightMove gained 4.4% and 4.3%, respectively.

JD Sports Fashion, Experian, Next, Severn Trent, The Sage Group, BAE Systems, United Utilities, Autotrader Group, Marks & Spencer, Smith & Nephew, National Grid and Kingfisher advanced 2%-3%.

LSEG shares were up 1.8%. The London Stock Exchange operator has announced a renewal of its long-standing technology partnership with Broadcom.

Dr. Martens soared 8.5%. The shoemaker posted a better-than-expected 61% jump in full-year adjusted pre-tax profit.

Miners Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Glencore, Anglo American Plc and Fresnillo shed 1%-2.3%. Endeavour Mining drifted down by about 0.3%.

In economic news, the UK unemployment rate increased slightly in the three months to March, the Office for National Statistics said.

The jobless rate stood at 5% in the January to March period, up from 4.9% in the previous three-month period. The rate was expected to remain stable at 4.9%. In the corresponding period last year, the rate was 4.5%.

Data showed that the annual growth in employees' average earnings, excluding bonuses, in Great Britain was 3.4% in the January to March period, easing from 3.6% in the December to February period. Including bonuses, the wage growth accelerated to 4.1% from 3.9%.

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Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

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Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben

Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

09:38 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse, Delivery Hero und Sartorius gesucht
09:01 SMI dreht ins Plus
05:59 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
18.05.26 Wie die Fraport AG um Wachstum kämpft
12.05.26 Julius Bär: 10.80% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’930.44 19.47 S4BB8U
Short 14’215.20 13.79 BRWSBU
Short 14’726.34 8.95 SNHBVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’415.95 19.05.2026 12:41:35
Long 12’816.69 19.19 SXEBDU
Long 12’545.52 13.79 SW7BAU
Long 12’008.15 8.83 SJFBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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