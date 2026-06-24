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Plus500 Depot
24.06.2026 13:36:42

FTSE 100 Flat As Stocks Turn In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 moved in a tight range Wednesday morning and was roughly flat about half an hour past noon with stocks turning in a mixed performance in lackluster trade.

Investors made cautious moves, assessing the situation in the Middle East amid conflicting reports about US-Iran peace negotiations.

The FTSE 100 was up 1.16 points or 0.01% at 10,430.01 about half an hour past noon.

Segro soared more than 18% after rejecting a £12.6bn takeover bid from larger U.S. rival Prologis.

Tritax Big Box REIT jumped more than 6%. Games Workshop climbed 4.3%, while British Land, Croda International and St.James's Place gained 3.2%-3.4%.

Haleon, Land Securities, Persimmon, Whitbread, Howden Joinery Group, Marks & Spencer, LondonMetric Property, Associated British Foods, Pershing Square Holdings and Weir Group moved up 2%-3%.

Variety store and garden center operator B&M European Value Retail added 1.5% after appointing Atheeq Akbar as its next chief financial officer.

Berkeley Group Holdings shares jumped 4.5% after the British housebuilder posted annual results in line with the guidance reiterated on 1 April.

Primary Health Properties rallied nearly 3.5%. The healthcare property investor said it is in advanced discussions over a potential contribution of its private hospital portfolio to a new joint venture.

Airtel Africa shed about 3.5%. Fresnillo, Glencore, LSEG, Prudential, Lion Finance, Endeavour Mining, Convatec Group, BP, Anglo American Plc, Babcock International, Halma and Centrica lost 1.2%-2.7%.

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Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen

Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:53 BNP Paribas: Der Franken profitiert vom Dollar-Verfall
09:19 SG-Marktüberblick: 24.06.2026
07:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Woodward, Howmet & STMicroelectronics mit François Bloch
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 25’000er-Marke wieder unterboten
23.06.26 Julius Bär: 16.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
23.06.26 Doppelte Partizipation mit eingebauter Obergrenze – wie Capped-Outperformance-Zertifikate funktionieren
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’581.52 19.59 S7ZBRU
Short 14’868.93 13.91 SCB4UU
Short 15’416.72 8.97 SS9BDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’042.19 24.06.2026 13:36:32
Long 13’428.49 19.59 SJB42U
Long 13’132.85 13.77 S2BJ7U
Long 12’582.34 8.95 SJQBZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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