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17.04.2026 12:42:57
FTSE 100 Drifts Lower In Cautious Trade
(RTTNews) - The UK stock market drifted down a bit on Friday, underperforming its peers, as investors remain a bit cautious ahead of proposed negotiations between U.S. and Iran this weekend to bring an end to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 22.88 points or 0.22% at 10,567.11 nearly half an hour before noon.
SSE and Centrica, both shed more than 6%. Tesco, Vodafone Group, Anglo American Plc, Antofagasta, Glencore, Marks & Spencer, Next, BP, Shell, Severn Trent, United Utilities, Prudential, Sainsbury (J) and Endeavour Mining lost 1%-2.5%.
Intertek Group gained 3.75%, extending previous session's upmove. The Sage Group climbed 3.5%. Relx, Burberry Group, ICG, BAE Systems, Diageo, Standard Life, LSEG and Compass Group moved up 1.5%-2%.
Segro, RightMove, Autotrader Group, Reckitt Benckiser, Informa, Intecontinental Hotels Group, 3i Group and Experian also moved notably higher.
DiscoverIE climbed about 2.5%. In a pre-close trading update for the fiscal year ending March 2026, the customized electronics manufacturer has said that trading had accelerated sharply in the fourth quarter.
Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:
Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)
️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?
Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell
Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: SMI und DAX in Grün -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
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