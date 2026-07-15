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15.07.2026 13:07:06

FTSE 100 Drifts Lower As Miners Shed Ground

(RTTNews) - Despite coming off early lows, the UK stock market remained in negative territory around noon on Wednesday as escalating Middle East tensions and weak Chinese GDP growth data rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 31.43 points or 0.3% at 10,497.96 a little before noon.

Miners shed ground, weighed down by slower-than-expected Chinese GDP growth in the second quarter. According to the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics, China's GDP increased 4.3% in the second quarter, but that was the slowest pace of expansion in about three years.

Fresnillo, Antofagasta and Endeavour Mining lost 3%, 2.1% and 2%, respectively.

Vodafone Group shed 2.3%. BT Group slipped nearly 2%, while Unilever, Convatec Group, Coca-Cola HBC, Haleon, IAG, Scottish Mortgage, Associated British Foods, Airtel Africa, Reckitt Benckiser, BAE Systems and Croda International lost 1%-1.6%.

ICG climbed 3%. Barratt Redrow gained about 2.5%. Imperial Brands, Burberry Group, Persimmon, St. James's Place and Natwest Group moved up 1%-1.8%.

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Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

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3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’818.06 19.78 SMJBFU
Short 15’141.74 13.56 SX0BIU
Short 15’696.54 8.85 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’230.22 15.07.2026 13:15:34
Long 13’648.31 19.64 SZBKGU
Long 13’353.30 13.96 SVBOKU
Long 12’780.50 8.96 SOTBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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