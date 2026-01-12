Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’403 -0.1%  SPI 18’463 -0.2%  Dow 49’504 0.5%  DAX 25’287 0.1%  Euro 0.9316 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’980 -0.3%  Gold 4’594 1.9%  Bitcoin 72’172 -0.9%  Dollar 0.7978 -0.3%  Öl 63.0 -
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156
Amazon-Aktie nach schwachem Börsenjahr: Chancen auf Trendwende?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
DroneShield-Aktie in Rot: Fehlende Impulse zum Wochenstart - wann kommt neuer Schwung?
ABB-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Auftrag für Elektroantriebe für Fähren in Kanada erhalten
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
12.01.2026 11:20:33

FTSE 100 Down Slightly; Miners Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 was roughly flat a little while ago with stocks moving in a somewhat tight range in cautious trading amid concerns over the independence of the U.S. central bank, and worries about rising geopolitical tensions.

Mining stocks found support, while bank shares were under pressure.

According to reports, U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing options to take action against Iran. Citing U.S. officials, several media outlets said Trump has been shown plans ranging from possible military strikes to action that doesn't include the military.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Sunday that Federal prosecutors opening a criminal investigation related to his Senate Banking Committee testimony on the renovation of Fed office buildings, was another attempt by the U.S. President to influence the Central Bank's monetary policy.

The FTSE 100 was down 9.52 points or 0.09% at 10,115.08 a little while ago.

Fresnillo surged 7.5%. Endeavour Mining climbed nearly 2.5%, while Glencore and Anglo American Plc moved up 1.8% and 1.5%, respectively. Rio Tinto advanced nearly 1%.

BAE Systems moved up 2.35%. British American Tobacco, Diageo and The Sage Group gaomed 1 tp 1.6%.

Mondi tumbled 3.4%. Barclyas drifted down 3.1% and Ashtead Group eased by about 2.7%. DCC, British Land, IAG, Severn Trent, United Utilities and Land Securities lost 1.9 to 2.2%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marks & Spencer, EasyJet, SSE, Centrica, Whitbread, BT Group, Sainsbury (J) and National Grid also shed notable ground.

In economic news, a survey by the Recruitment & Employment Confederation and KPMH showed hiring by UK employers dropped in December due to rising costs and weak sentiment following the government raising taxes in November.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

10:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Berichtssaison, Inflation und Politik als Taktgeber
09:18 Marktüberblick: TeamViewer-Aktie nach Zahlen gesucht
09:14 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
08:23 Longevity – Innovation für ein gesundes Morgen
09.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible AMD, Microsoft, Nvidia
08.01.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Amrize Ltd
07.01.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Lieferung von Lynx-Panzer für die Ukraine
World Gold Council: So könnte sich der Goldpreis 2026 entwickeln
Krypto-Ausblick 2026: Franklin Templeton setzt auf Bitcoin und Ethereum
Galaxy Digital sieht Bitcoin 2026 in einer herausfordernden Phase
UBS-Aktie unter Druck: Gemischte Reaktion auf strengere Kapitalvorgaben
Silber vor der Konsolidierung? Commerzbank mit Prognose für 2026
SMI und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Börse Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Start des Montagshandels leichter

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
