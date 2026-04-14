|
14.04.2026 13:00:01
FTSE 100 Down Slightly Before Noon; Intertek Group Soars On Earnings
(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks turned in a mixed performance Tuesday morning with investors reacting to some corporate news and closely following the developments on the geopolitical front.
A drop in oil prices amid hopes Iran and the U.S. will arrive at a peace deal after a second round of negotiations contributed a bit to market's slightly positive undertone.
The FTSE 100, which advanced to 10,632.43 earlier in the session, was down 3.61 points or 0.03% at 10,579.35 a few minutes before noon.
Intertek Group soared 12.5% after launching a strategic review that could see it split its business, while maintaining its annual outlook. The company posted a revenue of GBP 838.5 million in the three month ended March 2026, higher than GBP 808.9 million in the same period last year.
Metlen Energy & Metals, Fresnillo, Entain, Burberry Group, Relx, Experian, Intercontinental Hotels Group, IAG, Halma and Antofagasta, Melrose Industries, Rentokil Initial and Pershing Square Holdings gained 2%-4%.
Anglo American Plc, Endeavour Mining, Diageo, Spirax Group, Informa, Convatec Group, Natwest Group, Glencore, AutoTrader Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust, British Land, Smith & Nephew, Games Workshop and Legal & General also posted strong gains.
Imperial Brands fell nearly 8%. The British tobacco company has warned of increased losses from its NGPs due to increased investment in building both scale and market share.
British American Tobacco lost about 4.4%. Tesco shed nearly 2%, while BAE Systems, Sainsbury (J), Airtel Africa and 3i Group lost 1%-1.5%.
Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Folge:
Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.
Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.
☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.
Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.
Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.
Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.
Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?
Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: SMI fester -- DAX nimmt 24'000-Punkte-Marke ins Visier -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus - Nikkei zieht deutlich an
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zu. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Dienstag mit gut behaupteter Tendenz.