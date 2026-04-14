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14.04.2026 13:00:01

FTSE 100 Down Slightly Before Noon; Intertek Group Soars On Earnings

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks turned in a mixed performance Tuesday morning with investors reacting to some corporate news and closely following the developments on the geopolitical front.

A drop in oil prices amid hopes Iran and the U.S. will arrive at a peace deal after a second round of negotiations contributed a bit to market's slightly positive undertone.

The FTSE 100, which advanced to 10,632.43 earlier in the session, was down 3.61 points or 0.03% at 10,579.35 a few minutes before noon.

Intertek Group soared 12.5% after launching a strategic review that could see it split its business, while maintaining its annual outlook. The company posted a revenue of GBP 838.5 million in the three month ended March 2026, higher than GBP 808.9 million in the same period last year.

Metlen Energy & Metals, Fresnillo, Entain, Burberry Group, Relx, Experian, Intercontinental Hotels Group, IAG, Halma and Antofagasta, Melrose Industries, Rentokil Initial and Pershing Square Holdings gained 2%-4%.

Anglo American Plc, Endeavour Mining, Diageo, Spirax Group, Informa, Convatec Group, Natwest Group, Glencore, AutoTrader Group, Polar Capital Technology Trust, British Land, Smith & Nephew, Games Workshop and Legal & General also posted strong gains.

Imperial Brands fell nearly 8%. The British tobacco company has warned of increased losses from its NGPs due to increased investment in building both scale and market share.

British American Tobacco lost about 4.4%. Tesco shed nearly 2%, while BAE Systems, Sainsbury (J), Airtel Africa and 3i Group lost 1%-1.5%.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

09:09 Hoffnung bleibt bestehen
09:07 Marktüberblick: Rebound im Software-Sektor
09:03 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Holcim, Swiss Re
05:57 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – GD100 im Blick
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’767.39 19.92 BKJS5U
Short 14’038.69 13.99 SV5BGU
Short 14’562.38 8.97 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’203.37 14.04.2026 13:01:00
Long 12’689.37 19.62 SKPBQU
Long 12’420.22 13.91 S9OBOU
Long 11’879.50 8.88 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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