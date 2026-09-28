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28.09.2026 13:08:39

FTSE 100 Climbs As Realty Stocks Rally On Housing Initiative

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market gained some ground in positive territory Monday morning, thanks to strong gains in some realty stocks after the UK government said it would unveil a schemed to help first-time home buyers in the upcoming budget.

The overall mood in the market was cautious as oil prices climbed higher after U.S. President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and signaled possible new military strikes after midterm elections.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed hopes for a diplomatic solution, but warned the country is prepared for war with the United States to resume.

Brent crude futures front-month contract surged to $108.28 before easing to $107.81, still up more than 3.5% from previous close.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 28.65 points or 0.27% at 10,723.90 at noon.

Shares of homebuilders Barratt Redrow, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon soared 11.7%, 12% and 15%, respectively.

Howden Joinery Group moved up 4.7%. Kingfisher climbed 2.7%, while Compass Group, Shell, BP, Airtel Africa, Admiral Group, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, British American Tobacco, Aberdeen Group, JD Sports Fashion, LSEG and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners gained 1%-2%.

Miners declined sharply. Fresnillo and Endeavour Mining tumbled 6.5% and 5%, respectively. Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc and Glencore lost 3%, 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Rio Tinto shed 1.6%.

Polar Capital Technology Trust, Rentokil Initial, Pershing Square Holdings, Weir and Computacenter lost 1%-1.7%.

Ladbrokes owner Entain dropped 4% after cutting its revenue outlook following Brazil's executive-order ban online sports betting and gaming.

West Africa-focused oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil tumbled more than 3% after widening its first-half net loss due to higher refinancing costs. The stock recovered subsequently and was up 1.7% a little while ago.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

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KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

Inside Trading & Investment

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10:00 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
09:27 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise steigen wieder
09:12 Österreichische Industrie zwischen West- und Osteuropa
09:00 KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch
08:11 Logo WHS Börsen vor dem nächsten Showdown: PCE, NFP & Micron entscheiden über den Q4-Start
24.09.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’557.01 19.92 SRB97U
Short 14’845.85 13.95 SGBJ3U
Short 15’406.43 8.94 S7BCUU
SMI-Kurs: 13’949.86 28.09.2026 13:32:50
Long 13’401.34 19.10 SJBMDU
Long 13’141.09 13.88 SXBT2U
Long 12’555.54 8.94 SN8B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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