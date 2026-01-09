Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
09.01.2026 12:48:45

FTSE 100 Advances As Energy, Mining Stocks Climb Higher

(RTTNews) - After showing weakness in the previous two sessions, U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 climbed higher Friday morning, riding on strong gains in energy and mining sectors.

Investors looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payroll data for clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy moves.

The FTSE 100 was up 45.96 points or 0.46% at 10,090.65 a little while ago.

Glencore soared nearly 10%. Glencore and Rio Tinto have confirmed they are in preliminary discussions on a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, which could include an all-share merger between them. Rio Tinto slipped 6% before regaining some lost ground, but was still down by as much as 3% a little while ago.

Antofagasta, Fresnillo and Anglo American Plc surged 3.5%, 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Endeavour Mining shed about 2.5%.

Energy stocks Shell and BP climbed 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Marks & Spencer moved up 2.7%, Auto Trader Group gained about 2.5%, while Weir Group, Diageo, BAE Systems, Entain, Centrica, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Associated British Foods, Mondi, Unilever, Bunzl and IMI advanced by 1 to 2%.

Sainsbury (J) drifted down more than 5%. The U.K.'s second-largest supermarket chain reported a fall in sales at its Argos chain over the all-important Christmas quarter.

IAG, Berkeley Group Holdings, Tesco, Aviva, United Utilities, Vodafone Group, British Land and Imperial Brands lost 0.8 to 2%.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’916.18 19.78 U1CSRU
Short 14’227.31 13.49 SQ3B6U
Short 14’766.44 8.73 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’371.44 09.01.2026 12:56:28
Long 12’811.05 19.35 SSQBNU
Long 12’541.05 13.84 S3HB2U
Long 11’995.38 8.87 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

