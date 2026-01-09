|
09.01.2026 12:48:45
FTSE 100 Advances As Energy, Mining Stocks Climb Higher
(RTTNews) - After showing weakness in the previous two sessions, U.K. stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 climbed higher Friday morning, riding on strong gains in energy and mining sectors.
Investors looked ahead to U.S. non-farm payroll data for clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy moves.
The FTSE 100 was up 45.96 points or 0.46% at 10,090.65 a little while ago.
Glencore soared nearly 10%. Glencore and Rio Tinto have confirmed they are in preliminary discussions on a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, which could include an all-share merger between them. Rio Tinto slipped 6% before regaining some lost ground, but was still down by as much as 3% a little while ago.
Antofagasta, Fresnillo and Anglo American Plc surged 3.5%, 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively. Endeavour Mining shed about 2.5%.
Energy stocks Shell and BP climbed 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.
Marks & Spencer moved up 2.7%, Auto Trader Group gained about 2.5%, while Weir Group, Diageo, BAE Systems, Entain, Centrica, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Associated British Foods, Mondi, Unilever, Bunzl and IMI advanced by 1 to 2%.
Sainsbury (J) drifted down more than 5%. The U.K.'s second-largest supermarket chain reported a fall in sales at its Argos chain over the all-important Christmas quarter.
IAG, Berkeley Group Holdings, Tesco, Aviva, United Utilities, Vodafone Group, British Land and Imperial Brands lost 0.8 to 2%.
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Safran SA & HSBC Holdings mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Lam Research
NEU✅ Safran SA
NEU✅ HSBC Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Quanta Services Inc
❌ AENA
❌ Trane Technologies
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: SMI stabil -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen am Freitag letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tritt vor dem Wochenende auf der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex zulegt. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag Gewinne verbucht.