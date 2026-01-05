Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.01.2026

FTI Consulting Appoints Mavis Tan Senior MD To Strengthen Forensic And Litigation Consulting In Asia

145.00 EUR -2.03%
(RTTNews) - FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) announced further investment in its Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment in Asia with the appointment of Mavis Tan as Senior Managing Director.

Tan, who specializes in forensic accounting, dispute support, and investigations, rejoins FTI Consulting in Hong Kong from Control Risks, where she led the forensic services practice for Greater China and North Asia. In her new role, she will work closely with clients to address matters such as accounting improprieties, conflicts of interest, misappropriation of assets, and regulatory circumvention.

With more than 20 years of experience, Tan has overseen high-profile internal and regulatory investigations across the Asia Pacific region. She has supported multinational companies and high-net-worth individuals in complex financial disputes and fraud allegations, and has served as an expert witness in both civil and criminal proceedings.

Her expertise also includes conducting forensic due diligence and risk assessments for major financial transactions, as well as helping multinationals strengthen internal controls following investigations or acquisitions.

The appointment of Tan reflects FTI Consulting's continued investment in building multidisciplinary expertise in forensic accounting, investigations, data analytics, and regulatory compliance in Asia. Over the past six months, the firm has also added Rosie Hawes, Andrew Macintosh, and Martin Tupila in Singapore.