SMI 10’804 0.5%  SPI 13’495 0.5%  Dow 31’302 0.5%  DAX 14’111 0.4%  Euro 1.0831 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’679 0.6%  Gold 1’837 1.5%  Bitcoin 39’597 13.1%  Dollar 0.8989 0.0%  Öl 60.2 1.0% 
08.02.2021 16:55:00

FTC Solar Launches Voyager+ Tracker Supporting 500+ Watt Module Transition

FTC Solar is taking orders for Voyager+ with support for large-format modules   

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTC Solar today announced the release of Voyager+, the next generation of its single-axis Voyager tracker, engineered to provide compatibility with new large-format solar modules now entering the marketplace.  

The large modules entering the market are built to incorporate larger solar cells, which are the energy-producing heart of each solar panel.  With these larger 182mm and 210mm cells, the modules can achieve power output exceeding 500 watts. Voyager+ supports these larger format modules and will be able to accommodate multiple module sizes from a variety of solar manufacturers.   

"We are seeing an increasing level of interest around large-format modules and are pleased to introduce this new Voyager line to support our customers," said Tony Etnyre, FTC Solar's CEO. "As the industry transitions to larger modules, FTC Solar is ready to deliver tracking systems that are compatible with a variety of module sizes and configurations while maintaining our two-in-portrait format and industry-leading installation speeds," he added.    

FTC Solar is currently conducting tests at its research facility near Denver, Colorado, and will be evaluating the performance and structural requirements of a wide variety of large-format modules. 

Large-format modules are expected to lower solar project development costs. According to a Wood Mackenzie industry analysis, labor savings alone could be up to 6%, and energy production per acre will increase, with production gains depending on the module size and technology.

The transition to large-format modules is the next step forward in an industry that has been aligned around smaller standard module sizes for over a decade. The industry's ecosystem of electrical and structural components has been developed around these modules and standardization has simplified construction, driving overall system costs down.

The new large format modules will continue to drive system-level efficiency improvements. FTC Solar has been collaborating with module manufacturers to identify and implement engineering changes to support larger modules such as strengthened torque tubes and modified damping technology.   

Module manufacturers are ramping up production of 500W modules with 600W modules expected to be deployed in the second half of 2021.     

About FTC Solar    
 FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services.  FTC Solar's innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.   

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and maintains sales and support offices in Australia, India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.  For more information, please visit https://www.ftcsolar.com/

Media Contact:  

Amber Gallagher-Schranz  
Email: pr@ftcsolar.com  
Phone: 866-FTC-SOLAR  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/606639/Ftc_solar_Logo.jpg

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 13.65
1.68 %
Lonza Grp 572.00
1.60 %
Sika 252.80
1.53 %
Geberit 556.20
1.35 %
Givaudan 3’608.00
1.32 %
Zurich Insur Gr 375.00
0.24 %
Alcon 67.84
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 308.05
-0.19 %
Nestle 99.82
-0.42 %
Swisscom 472.10
-1.03 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

11:07
Vontobel: derimail - «AAA» für Ihr Portfolio?
10:11
SMI knickt leicht ein
09:34
Die Zuversicht kehrt zurück
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Chef rechnet unter US-Präsident Biden mit "riesigem Potenzial"
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk wird via "Clubhouse" konkret: "Ich bin ein Befürworter von Bitcoin"
Relief Therapeutics-Partner NeuroRx startet mit Studie mit inhaliertem RLF-100 - Aktie klettert zweistellig
Novartis-Aktie klar in Grün: Novartis erhält von FDA Status 'Therapiedurchbruch' für Asciminib bei Leukämie
Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
So unterscheidet sich der Hype um Dogecoin von dem um GameStop
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch - Tesla investiert in Kryptowährung
Ausblick: ams stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
AstraZeneca-Aktie fester: Vakzin zeigt begrenzte Wirkung gegen Südafrika-Variante

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel höher
Die Wall Street zeigt sich zum Wochenauftakt in Rekordlaune. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Montag noch oben. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren die Vorzeichen zu Wochenbeginn grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit