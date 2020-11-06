SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’331 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0687 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’953 0.2%  Dollar 0.8996 -0.6%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
06.11.2020 21:19:00

FSRA warns the public about employment offers linked to buying life insurance

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is warning the public to be cautious of offers for employment that are linked to the purchase of life insurance policies.

Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

It has come to FSRA's attention that insurance agents may be offering false job opportunities to international students and newcomers to Canada with a requirement that they first purchase life insurance.

If you are approached in this manner:

  • keep in mind that buying life insurance is always optional
  • report the activity to FSRA
  • Check the Public Registry to confirm that you're working with an agent who is permitted to sell insurance

Agents appear to be targeting international students and newcomers to Canada across Ontario. Agents are apparently reaching out to them online or through social channels.

FSRA will take action to enforce the applicable laws and regulations.

FSRA takes fair treatment of consumers and its licensees' conduct seriously. To protect consumers, FSRA requires insurers to monitor their agents for compliance with the Insurance Act, regulations, and the agent's licence. Insurers are expected to report unsuitable agents through a Life Agent Reporting Form (LARF).

Learn more about our work protecting consumers in the Life & Health Insurance sector:

  • Creating a Technical Advisory Committee on potential frameworks for regulating and supervising distribution channels that rely on managing general agencies (MGAs).

  • Assessing insurer policies, processes and practices in two key areas of the sector to ensure consumers' needs and interests are put first and to set clear conduct expectations of the industry.

  • Reviewing all LARF complaints received between June 8, 2019 and March 31, 2020, and taking action in 75% of these cases through letters of warning, further investigation and regulatory enforcement.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:23
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
12:30
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
07:59
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
07:06
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:00
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
US-Wahl noch offen: Chancen für Biden stehen gut - Trump zieht vor Gericht - OZSE mit Kritik an Trump
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie zündet Turbo: Relief Therapeutics setzt Studie zu COVID-19 Behandlung fort
US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen relativ lethargisch --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht - Aktie etwas schwächer
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache
US-Wahl weiter offen: SMI letztlich wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich fester -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen legen bis Handelsschluss kräftig zu
Bezos verkauft Amazon-Aktien für über drei Milliarden Dollar - Amazon-Aktie steigt
UBS wird in China offenbar auf 500 Millionen US-Dollar verklagt - UBS-Aktie wenig bewegt
Meyer Burger-Aktie klettert: Meyer Burger ernennt Moritz Borgmann zum Leiter der Solarzellen-Produktion

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen relativ lethargisch --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit