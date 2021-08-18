|
FSRA seeks feedback on licence exemption guidance for mortgage transactions between sophisticated entities
TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) continues to focus on protecting consumers and achieving regulatory efficiency in the mortgage brokering sector. To align with these efforts, FSRA is working to implement the Government of Ontario's proposed licensing exemption for certain businesses engaging in mortgage transactions.
FSRA is now consulting on proposed guidance on licensing exemption eligibility under draft proposed amendments to Ontario Regulation 407/07 under the Mortgage Brokerages, Lenders and Administrators Act, 2006 (MBLAA). The exemption applies to certain businesses that do not deal with individual consumers. This proposed guidance provides FSRA's Interpretation of the types of businesses that would be exempt from licensing with FSRA.
To review the proposed guidance and submit your feedback, please visit FSRA's website. The consultation period is now open and will close on October 8, 2021.
FSRA and the Ministry of Finance, in consultation with the industry, are working collaboratively to implement recommendations from the 2019 report on the government's review of the MBLAA.
FSRA is continuing to work with those we regulate to ensure financial safety, fairness and choice for consumers and members. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.
